4 positives and negatives of sacking Jose Mourinho

Saturday's loss to West Ham United has worsened the situation for Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is fighting for his future at Old Trafford when his side faces Valencia in a Champions League clash. In fact, much of the press conference on Monday was around his future, and the current crisis at Manchester United rather than the important Champions League game.

United won its first game in the Champions League convincingly, but Valencia would be aware of the current dip in form, and would want to use it to their advantage.

Saturday's loss to West Ham United has worsened the situation for Mourinho who was criticised for his team selection and formation. His tactics of playing midfielders in central defence, and leaving the attacking threat of Alexis Sanchez on the bench was heavily criticised.

Some people might suggest that Mourinho is the right person to bring United out of this hole, while some may argue that Mourinho has never delivered when his back is against the wall. At Chelsea, at Real Madrid, and now at United, when the going gets tough, Mourinho is found clueless.

Sacking Mourinho looks like an easy option, but it may or may not help United. Here we take a look at some positives and negatives which United might get out of Mourinho's sacking.

#1 Positive: Get rid of the negative football

United fans have been entertained by some amazing players over the years

United knew what they were getting when they signed Mourinho in the first place, but those were desperate times, they wanted to somehow reach the Champions League, and Mourinho was the man.

In fact, the best football United played this season was against Spurs when they lost 3-0. This shows that Mourinho's practical approach is not working for the United players who need more freedom.

United fans have been entertained by some amazing players over the years, and they certainly don't want to see Fellaini as a center forward when the team has Rashford, Sanchez, and Lukaku to take that place.

