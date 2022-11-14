4 Premier League players who could redeem their season at the Qatar 2022 World Cup 

The Premier League 2022-23 campaign has been immense and competitive, with today's fixtures being the last round of fixtures before the World Cup competition.

The league will be heading into its recess period as players who were invited by their national teams will be heading to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

However, several players that have been performing poorly this season were invited by their respective national teams to feature in the tournament.

As such, this article will look at four Premier League players that could redeem their campaigns at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman is one of the players that has been underperforming in the Premier League so far and his team has also been inconsistent.

Last season, Alexander-Arnold netted two goals and registered 12 assists in 32 league appearances. However, he has only registered one goal in 14 Premier League appearances this season.

His selection in England's World Cup squad could be down to Reece James' injury that sidelined him until after the competition.

The 24-year-old is likely to feature for England at right-back and the World Cup competition is a good opportunity for him to rewrite his wrongs this season.

#3 Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur: Group D - UEFA Champions League

The Brazilian is among the Premier League players who have not performed as expected in attack this season.

Last season, Richarlison netted 10 goals and registered five assists in 30 Premier League appearances. However, he has only registered two assists in 10 appearances this season.

His selection in Brazil's World Cup squad ahead of the in-form Roberto Firmino is questionable. However, it's an opportunity for him to redeem himself this season.

The 25-year-old is in strong contention to feature in attack for Brazil.

#2 Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The Englishman has been poor in attack and his overall performances across all competitions have fallen below expectations.

Grealish netted three goals and registered three assists in 26 league appearances last season. However, he has only netted one goal in eight Premier League appearances this season.

Amala Dudu @pheeqy Charles Watts @charles_watts Southgate saying Abraham has missed out purely because he lost form at the wrong time is pretty laughable really, considering he's taking Maguire over Tomori. Southgate saying Abraham has missed out purely because he lost form at the wrong time is pretty laughable really, considering he's taking Maguire over Tomori. Jack Grealish has 1 goal 0 assist in all competitions. What form is he talking about? No pity for Tammy though. twitter.com/charles_watts/… Jack Grealish has 1 goal 0 assist in all competitions. What form is he talking about? No pity for Tammy though. twitter.com/charles_watts/…

The 27-year-old's poor run of form has reduced his game time in recent months. However, his selection in England's World Cup squad is a good chance for him to redeem himself.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Aston Villa v Manchester United - 2022-23 campaign

The Portuguese international has been one of the most underperforming attackers in the league this season. His poor performances are one of the reasons why he was axed out of Manchester United's starting XI by Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo netted 18 goals and registered three assists in 30 league appearances last season. However, he has only scored one goal in 10 Premier League appearances this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo has commited more fouls than he has had shots on target in the Premier League this season Cristiano Ronaldo has commited more fouls than he has had shots on target in the Premier League this season 💥 https://t.co/XHIoWBlZdW

His selection in Portugal's World Cup squad is a breath of fresh air for him and also an opportunity for him to redeem himself this season.

The 37-year-old will feature in his fifth World Cup competition at Qatar 2022 and it will be fascinating to see if he can help Portugal in lifting the trophy.

