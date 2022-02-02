4 Premier League stars who have provided more than 25 assists before their 22nd birthday

The Premier League is arguably the toughest and most competitive footballing league on the planet. Making it big in the division is no walk in the park, even for the most revered names in the business. The task gets even tougher when one is a youngster who is still trying to learn the ropes.

Today, we will be taking a look at some young footballers who have beaten the odds to enjoy early success in England’s premier footballing division. These attack-minded players have breached the league’s best defenses at will, creating goals for their teams.

Here are the only four footballers who have registered more than 25 assists in the Premier League before turning 22:

#4 Dele Alli – 26 assists

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Much has been said about Dele Alli’s performances lately. The Englishman, who joined Everton from Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day of the January transfer window, has become a shadow of his former self, incapable of making the impact he used to.

His current state is undeniably bleak but fortunately, there is plenty of room for salvation.

Alli, who made his Premier League debut in the 2015-16 season, had the world at his feet when he was only 19-years-old. The teenager featured in 33 matches for Spurs that season, adding 10 assists to his name.

The following season, the attacking midfielder upped the ante and added 18 more goals to his tally. Before turning 22, Alli had 35 goals and 26 assists to his name, outperforming most of his contemporaries in that time frame.

#3 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 27 assists

Arsenal v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced himself as one of the most revered footballers in Europe.

The Englishman is the ideal definition of a modern-day full-back, capable of being equally effective on either end of the pitch. When defending, Alexander-Arnold uses his acute sense of positioning to cut out passing lanes. When pushing forward, he uses his pace to leave the opposition in the dust.

Alexander-Arnold, who is the leading assist provider (10) in the Premier League this season, is an expert at whipping in crosses into the opposition box. His deliveries tend to have the perfect balance of power and swerve, which often leaves the opposition dumbfounded.

Rising through Liverpool’s youth system, the youngster made his first English top-flight appearance in the 2016-17 season. His first assist in the division came the following season in a 5-0 win over Swansea City.

Since then, the 23-year-old has added 42 more assists to his tally, with 27 of those coming before he turned 22.

As one would expect, he produced his best football in the 2019-20 season, providing 13 assists as Liverpool ended their Premier League drought after three decades.

