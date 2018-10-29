×
4 qualities Antonio Conte can bring to Real Madrid

Jamie Einchcomb
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
702   //    29 Oct 2018, 17:54 IST

Lopetegui's inability to get performances out of the team might be his downfall
Rumour has it that Real Madrid will soon dismiss Julen Lopetegui and replace him with Antonio Conte, who is currently without a club.

Lopetegui had been clinging onto his job after a string of poor results against teams that Madrid would normally expect to beat.

Last weekend’s Clasico was billed as his last chance to save himself. Unfortunately, a Messi-less Barcelona exploited the weaknesses in Madrid’s defence and ran out 5-1 winners thanks to a hat-trick from Luis Suarez and goals from Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal.

While Madrid rallied in the opening exchanges of the second half, Lopetegui’s all-out approach proved to be the side’s undoing.

Should he be dismissed, Antonio Conte looks set to replace him. Conte is without a club after leaving Chelsea in the summer. He left the Premier League having won the title in 2016/17 and may have considered himself unfortunate to lose his job.

The Madrid job will be a tough one, but here are four things he can bring to the table.

#1. Defensive solidity


Conte believes in having a solid defence more than an all in attack
It’d be unfair to label Conte as a defensive coach. However, he’s a coach who expects his side to be solid at the back and is someone who isn’t afraid to shut up shop and frustrate the opposition if he needs to. He leans closer to pragmatism than he does to Lopetegui’s brand of idealism.

Conte is famous for playing a 3-4-3 and has had great success with the formation at Juventus and Chelsea. Madrid’s squad may not be built with that formation in mind, but one can be sure Conte will find a way to get it to work.

In the meantime, his priority will be to improve Madrid’s leaking backline. Madrid have been too vulnerable to counter attacks under Lopetegui and it has cost them points. As unpopular as it might be with the Madrid faithful, Conte would take measures to ensure this doesn’t remain a weakness during the remainder of the season. 

A freelance writer who was written for These Football Times and the Daily Cannon. Occasionally a freelance supporter who escapes into Spanish football. Hoping for the best for the Arsenal. Find my more creative and unorthodox stories about football at www.footballfromthearmchair.com.
