4 Real Madrid players with the most goal contributions this season (2022-23)

In the aftermath of a successful 2021-22 campaign in which they won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles, Real Madrid have been decent in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Los Blancos have been remarkable in La Liga, registering 38 points from 16 league games. Furthermore, they currently occupy the second position in the league standings. They are also three points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid have also been impressive in their domestic cup competition and are in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 competition.

However, in this article, we will look at four of Real Madrid's players with the most goal contributions in the ongoing 2022-23 season so far.

#4 Karim Benzema - 10

Karim Benzema - Real Valladolid CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander 2022-23 campaign

The Frenchman is arguably one of the most clinical finishers in Europe and his presence in attack has been remarkable.

Benzema has netted nine goals across all competitions for Los Blancos this season in addition to registering one assist. This puts his overall tally at 10 goal contributions in 14 appearances.

Despite struggling with injuries in recent months, Benzema has been brilliant in attack as he's Real Madrid's top scorer in the league so far. It will be interesting to see if he maintains consistency as the season progresses.

#3 Federico Valverde - 12

Federico Valverde vs Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022

The Uruguayan is arguably one of the most in-form midfielders on the continent this season and his presence has been fruitful for Carlo Ancelotti.

Valverde has netted eight goals and has registered four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions so far.

The 24-year-old remains a key player for Ancelotti in midfield and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#2 Rodrygo - 13

Rodrygo vs RB Leipzig : Group F - UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign

The Brazilian is arguably one of the most in-form youngsters in Europe's top five leagues this season and his attacking contributions have been significant for Real Madrid.

Rodrygo has netted eight goals and has registered five assists in 23 appearances across all competitions so far.

The 22-year-old is decent with the ball at his feet and his consistency is crucial for Real Madrid in the La Liga 2022-23 title race.

#1 Vinicius Junior - 14

Vinicius Junior vs RB Leipzig : Group F - UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign

The Brazilian forward is tricky and fast with the ball in possession.

Vinicius has netted 10 goals across all competitions so far in addition to registering four assists. This puts his total goal contribution tally to 14 in 23 appearances.

The 22-year-old's valuable run of form will likely continue to be crucial to Ancelotti's attacking schemes as his finishing prowess remains one of his strongest traits.

