4 Real Madrid players that need to step up this season

Gareth Bale

For the first time in the past nine years, European champions Real Madrid will be heading into a campaign without Cristiano Ronaldo. Having guided Los Blancos to yet another UEFA Champions League triumph in May, the Portugal international decided to push the exit button in order to continue his career elsewhere - leaving a huge hole behind in the squad.

Despite speculation suggesting they'd be on the hunt for a potential attacking replacement this summer, Real are yet to sign anyone as his direct replacement, instead placing their trust in other world-class superstars already on the club's books.

Although the Galacticos genuinely do have plenty of superstar talents within their ranks, some of these players have not been at their best over the past few seasons and will need to work hard in order to elevate themselves once the new campaign begins in Spain.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 4 Real Madrid superstars who need to step up their respective performances and reach their full potential ahead of the new season:

#4 Keylor Navas

Navas must fight for his place in the starting line-up this season

There is no doubt that Keylor Navas is one of the world's best goalkeepers at the moment. His impressive displays against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich during last year's Champions League knockout rounds are proof of his undeniable ability.

Despite his high performance levels though, the Costa Rica international has been having problems with consistency over the past few years. Typically, he failed to maintain a reliable level of performance on the domestic stage last term as Real Madrid finished third in the La Liga table and he was liable for a handful of their goals conceded.

The 31-year-old now has a strong competitor in the squad, following their £35m signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois earlier this month. This implies Navas must step up and continue to improve, if he wants to maintain his spot in the starting line-up this season.

