4 Real Madrid players who are benefiting from Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema

In a move that sent shockwaves across the globe this summer, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo decided to call time on his Real Madrid career, departing the La Liga outfit and completing a £88 million mega transfer to join Juventus in the Seria A.

Having guided the Galacticos to claim 4 UEFA Champions League trophies during his stay in the Spanish capital, the attacker felt it was time to try another challenge in his career - prompting him to quit the La Liga and complete a switch to the Italian league.

For the first time in almost a decade, Los Blancos have started a new campaign without their talismanic forward. While Ronaldo's departure has dealt a huge blow to Real Madrid and the entire Spanish division, it has also come as a blessing in disguise to a few players at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Therefore, we take a look at 4 Los Blancos superstars who are benefitting from the attacker's departure this season:

#4 Marco Asensio

The youngster has featured in all Real Madrid's matches ever since Ronaldo left

A highly talented and exciting young player with a lot of technical skills, great commitment, and an unbelievable maturity, Marco Asensio is one of the few superstars who are earning positives from Cristiano Ronaldo's departure this season.

The Spaniard has impressed in every given opportunity ever since he was promoted to the senior team from the youth system in 2016. In fact, he was one of the most influential figures in the squad during the past 2 years under Zinedine Zidane but the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo meant that he had to settle for a limited role.

Now that the Portuguese has departed, Asensio has earned more freedom and responsibility at the Bernabeu, becoming a regular figure in Julen Lopetegui's starting line up and featuring in all of the 3 La Liga matches Los Blancos have played so far this term.

