4 Real Madrid players who might be offloaded this summer

If there were one club who were more than happy to see the back of the recently concluded season, it were Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants had entered the campaign as the three-time defending European champions, but in spectacular scenes, the club imploded, mounting nothing near a genuine defense of their continental crown as they were humiliatingly eliminated by Ajax at the Round of 16 stage, while also being off the pace in La Liga, effectively meaning that their season was over by March.

Real Madrid went through three different coaches to get to this nadir and the return of Zinedine Zidane barely ten months after his resignation offered some promise, but the 46-year-old failed to offer any uplift in results, winning just four of the 11 La Liga matches he oversaw.

While a lot of factors were responsible for the club's decline, chief of it being the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the bottomline is that Real Madrid have an ageing squad in need of a massive overhaul.

The bulk of the team have been together for the best part of the last six years, winning everything winnable in that time and as with everything else, there is nowhere else to go but down.

Zidane has noticed as much, and the club plan a massive overhaul in the summer having already announced the arrivals of a number of players including Eder Militao from FC Porto and Rodrygo Goes from Santos, while also being linked with a host of other high profile players.

Real Madrid would look a very different team moving into the future but unfortunately, a number of the players on the current roster might not be a part of that future. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at four players who might be offloaded by Real Madrid this summer.

#4 Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas was signed by Real Madrid from Levante in the summer of 2014, and since then he has proved himself to be an integral part to everything achieved by Los Blancos.

Despite lacking the star appeal associated with the 'Galactico' nature of Real Madrid players, the 32-year-old has been more than a reliable performer between the sticks, doing his duties efficiently even though he did not get his fair share of press coverage.

In 2015, the Costa Rican international found himself in the spotlight as Real frantically chased the signing of David de Gea from Manchester United but despite all the rancor associated with the infamous 'fax machine gate', Navas regained his composure and helped the club to three consecutive Champions League triumphs.

He has made 141 appearances for the club in all competitions across four seasons and has established himself as the undisputed number one, following the departure of club legend Iker Casillas in 2015.

However, the arrival of Thibaut Courtois last season relegated him to the bench, as Jolen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari preferred the Belgian to him.

Zidane's reappointment offered a promise of hope to Navas as he is a personal favorite of the Frenchman, but despite being initial coy on his goalkeeping situation, Zidane appears to have made a decision in favor of Courtois.

For starters, the former Chelsea man has age on his side, while his status as one of the best goalkeepers in the world means that he would not be content on the bench and Real would not easily get buyers for him.

Navas was the preferred option in goal for Real Madrid's last La Liga match of the season against Real Betis and his actions to the fans at the end of the match suggested that this was his last act in a Real Madrid shirt.

His wife also stoked the embers of speculation about his future when she posted a picture on Instagram while the pair were holidaying in Porto with the caption 'we are staying'

If he does move on from Real, the Costa Rican international would depart as one of the most decorated goalkeepers in recent history and while he might not have gotten the widespread headlines that his performances deserved, his services were not unnoticed by the notoriously demanding Real Madrid fans as the adulation they showered on him in his 'farewell' showed.

