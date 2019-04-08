4 reasons for Manchester United to be a worry for FC Barcelona

Manchester United face FC Barcelona on the 11th of April for the quarter-final of their Champions League campaign. They might not look favourites to win the fixture but they are not an easy opponent to face. Being the underdogs, it would be some story if United actually go onto win the tie and play in the Camp Nou with an advantage.

Here are 4 reasons why Manchester United should be a worry for FC Barcelona.

#4 David De Gea

The Manchester United goalie is a big support to the weak Red defence. They might not have a strong set of defenders but their goalkeeper is a strong wall. De Gea has been the reason behind a lot of Manchester United's success. He is considered the best goalkeeper in the world currently. He could be the answer to Messi and Suarez's shots for the Red Devils.

#3 Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku

The two strikers of Manchester United are a threat to any opponent they face. Rashford's ability to take long rangers and Lukaku's fast pace make it difficult for most teams to keep them in check. In the previous fixture of the Champions League, Lukaku's brace and Rashford's penalty helped Manchester United eliminate PSG out of the league. The duo has proved their worth on other occasions as well.

#2 Paul Pogba and Scott Mctominay

The main man in the United midfield is the Frenchman, Paul Pogba. He has scored a lot of goals as well as provided a lot of assists. Every match they play, he is one of the most marked players on the field. Even their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he puts Pogba in middle and makes the whole game around him. He supports the defence as well as the attack. Mctominay might not have produced a lot of results already but is a player to keep an eye on. Mctominay's performance against Watford and Wolves are a good example of how good a player and how big a threat he is. He is very good at marking opponent players.

#1 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Since the beginning of his reign as the manager of Manchester United, the team has been only moving upwards. He had brought the team up to the 4th position from the 11th place when Mourinho left. His tactics have helped the team change a 2-0 home defeat to a 3-0 win in the game against PSG. And that too with the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata and 6 more injured in the second leg.

Apart from these people, the positivity among the players is a big factor. But the left-footed magician from Barcelona is still a big worry for the Red Devils to overcome. Barcelona is the bigger team and Manchester United is still the underdog. One thing is sure that given the plus points of both the teams it would be a spectacular match to watch, a big clash of England and Spain for the whole world to witness.

