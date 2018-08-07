4 reasons why Manchester United should fire Jose Mourinho

The Special One

In 2016, Manchester United replaced Louis van Gaal with Jose Mourinho rather unceremoniously. The 'Special One' had arrived at Manchester United under the expectation of improving Manchester United from its 5th place finish in the Premier League that season. Two years later, here we are. Manchester United have certainly improved on the 5th place finish, finishing 2nd in the 2017-18 season.

However, for a Manchester United manager, a 2nd place finish is not really enough, especially after 2 years at the helm. So, the question is, has Jose Mourinho done enough to earn another season at the helm? While that is for the Manchester United Board to decide, here are 4 arguments that call for Manchester United to part ways with Mourinho this season.

#1 Lack of major Silverware

The Community Shield

Manchester United have not won a major trophy since the 2013 Premier League under Sir Alex himself. Under Jose Mourinho, in his two years in the head office, Manchester United have won the League Cup, the Community Shield and the Europa League.

While they are they are definitely indicative of some success, Manchester United are a club that used to winning Premier Leagues and Champions League trophies. Whats more, this situation does not seem to be improving, with reigning champions Manchester City and European finalists Liverpool strengthening up considerable this summer, while Manchester United have been dormant since the signings of Fred and Diogo Dalot.

