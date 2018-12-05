4 Reasons Mourinho has struggled at Manchester United

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League Group H

Having had his fair share of success over the span of his career in some of the biggest European clubs in Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho has acquired a reputation for himself only few others in the world of football can compare themselves to. For a manager of such stature, it was only fitting for a club as big as Manchester United to sign him, still trying to find the right man to continue the legacy of the club in the post-Ferguson era.

However, into his third season as Manchester United manager, Mourinho has not been able to create the juggernaut of a team that was expected, especially after witnessing how he managed to create some of the most successful teams in the past in similar time frames.

Here are some significant differences from the situation at Manchester United compared to his previous clubs.

#4 Centre back pairing

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

From Walter Samuel to Sergio Ramos to John Terry, Jose Mourinho has always had some of the best centre backs in the world to work with, and has arguably made them seem a lot better under his management. However, he has not managed to get the same kind of response from the current crop of centre backs at the club. The absence of a reliable and commanding leader at the heart of the defence is a situation Mourinho is not really used to.

While Chris Smalling is definitely the most experienced centre back currently at the club, he does not seem to be the commander Mourinho would have hoped to have in his defence. It is no surprise why the 55 year old was desperate for a big money signing in the summer transfer window to fill in that role in his team. He also went on to admit that the club will have a difficult season ahead after the transfer window closed without the major signings.

The partnership of Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelöf has been his go-to centre back pairing this season, and while it seems to be the most stable pair under him at the club so far, it is still way short of the levels maintained by the players in his previous clubs.

