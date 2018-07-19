4 reasons why 2018-19 could be Liverpool’s season

Liverpool FC: The long wait may finally be over

Liverpool FC, one of the most successful clubs in the history of English football, have terribly failed to dominate domestic and continental football over the course of last three decades. Since 1989-90, when the club won the league title for the last time, they could win only 9 major trophies: 3 FA cups (1991-92, 2001-02, 2005-06), 4 League Cups (1994-95, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2011-12), 1 UEFA Champions League (2004-05), and 1 UEFA Cup (2000-01).

Although the club hierarchy made attempts to bring back glory days by hiring different managers and signing promising players, performances of the All Reds have been pretty dismal, with only few sporadic trophies here and there in the English Premier League era, which began from 1992.

And, at the end of every unsuccessful attempt to win the coveted Premier League, Liverpool supporters, often regarded as the most loyal ones in the world, hoped the next season would be theirs, but that dream never came true.

During the appointment of genius Jürgen Klopp back in October 2015, many experts felt Liverpool had finally found the Messiah to take them to the promised land of Premier League triumph. However, in last three seasons, the German manager could take his team to 3 finals – once in each of League Cup, Europa League, and Champions League – only to lose all three of them.

Despite failing to win any silverware, Klopp has been successful in a different way – by creating a squad full of players who can implement his “heavy-metal” footballing ideas on the pitch, and more importantly, grow stronger over time to become genuine trophy contenders.

Although the Premier League has always been highly competitive, and no one expects it to be any different the next season, Liverpool FC are surely closer than ever before to win it for the first time, because of the following four reasons –

#4 Goalkeeping issue seemingly solved

Alisson: next destination Anfield?

Liverpool had a number of issues in last few seasons, but probably no one would disagree their weakest link was in the goalkeeping position. Both Simone Mignolet and Loris Karius proved to be sloppy on big occasions, and in fact, Karius gifted Real Madrid two easy goals in last season’s Champions League final, which Liverpool lost ultimately by 3-1.

Klopp rightly figured out the trouble and targeted to buy a world-class keeper. According to media reports, Liverpool have already agreed a world-record deal worth £67 million with Italian side Roma to bring dependable Alisson. The Merseysiders are now in pole position to convince the keeper by meeting his wage demands.

However, Chelsea are reportedly interested in Alisson as well, which may complicate things for Liverpool. If Liverpool finally succeed in luring the Brazilian to Anfield, they will surely be a more confident and secured side in the league.

