4 reasons why Arsenal are a serious contender for the Premier League

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 166 // 10 Nov 2018, 14:03 IST

Arsenal v Blackpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Arsenal have turned out to be a surprise package this season. No one really did expect the London side to pick up such great form under their new boss Unai Emery, and they're clearly aiming for all three titles this term.

From losing their first two Premier League games, Arsenal have gone unbeaten in the league since then. The Gunners are enjoying their team's sudden success, and they are immensely happy with how quickly Unai Emery has brought Arsenal back to be a threat.

Their glorious team goals, sensational defending, and the confidence they possess in what they do are a treat to watch.

Arsenal have been a struggling side under Arsene Wenger in the last decade, and Unai Emery had incredible pressure on his shoulder. Arsene's tenure with Arsenal was legendary, indeed, but it was time for him to take leave.

Emery was the chosen man to replace Wenger, as the likes of Allegri and Ancelloti were also on the list. Unai's years at PSG weren't convincing, but he is the only manager to win a hattrick of Europa Leagues, with Sevilla.

Emery-ball has impressed the fans and they are willing to see more of it in the coming weeks, and unsurprisingly, they will certainly wish for a top 3 finish, if not end with the Premier League title itself.

So, with that being said, let's go through the 4 reasons why Arsenal can actually win a Premier League after nearly 15 years.

#4 Balanced side

Hector Bellerin alongside Holding

Stability and balance in a squad are keys to success, and it seems like Arsenal have successfully achieved that. Mustafi and Holding at the back perform as well as Aubameyang and Lacazette upfront.

Unai Emery and co have focused on every part of the team, on the aspects where work had to done, and the aspects where Arsenal was already good at.

Last season, Arsenal were pretty exposed on the defending side, as they have conceded nearly 100 goals in a single year, something, not the fans really wished for.

However, this term, they are a much better side when it comes to defending. Holding, Mustafi, Sokratis, and the fullbacks have improved their game tremendously.

