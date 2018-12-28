4 reasons why Arsenal can win against Liverpool at Anfield | Premier League 2018/19

Liverpool vs Arsenal

A big game is on its way as the mighty Liverpool take on Arsenal at the legendary stadium of Anfield, and it is going to be a cracker of a game, without a shadow of a doubt. Liverpool currently sits on the top of the Premier League table, six points clear to Tottenham who are second, whereas Arsenal are struggling to keep pace and are finding it difficult to get into the top 4.

There is a difference of 13 points between both the sides on the table, and therefore, it is a must-win game for Arsenal as they dropped points at Brighton on Boxing day.

Liverpool are the favourites to win the game, certainly, but Arsenal have performed with immense dedication and passion when playing against the "top 6". Though they commenced their 2018/19 season with a loss to Manchester City, the North London side gave a tough fight against their city-rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and were favourites to win till the 70th minute. But then came Hazard and he turned the tables.

Arsenal has a huge test ahead this week, and if they could pull out a win or at least a draw against the Premier League leaders, it can act as a vital boost for the squad for the upcoming games.

Here are 3 reasons why I feel Arsenal do stand a chance to grab all the points against Liverpool at Anfield.

#4 Fatigue striking Liverpool forwards

Salah is the second joint-top scorer in the Premier League (12 goals)

A game at Anfield is never boring, and the players play their heart out when playing at home. You can never hear anything except the long-lasting chants by the fans dedicated to specific players, or at times, the whole team. To make it even worse, the booing to the opposition players is a major reason why Liverpool are undefeated at home.

However, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri played the whole 90 minutes against Newcastle just two days ago. Though they won four goals to nil, the forwards do not have much time to recover from the game, and this might affect their play against Arsenal.

The likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil were benched after halftime, and Aaron Ramsey came on late in the second half, with Alex Iwobi having adequate rest as well. The forward line for Arsenal will consist Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lacazette and Ozil and Iwobi if they are to play a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Emery still has suitable options for the forward line, despite the fact that his key player Henrikh Mkhitaryan is injured. However, Jurgen Klopp's team selection will be a tough one and a perfect one will eventually win him the game.

