4 Reasons why Arsenal could be the surprise package this season

Linto Lingson
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Oct 2018

Lacazette and Aubameyang have forged a deadly strike pair for Arsenal
The new Premier League season is a few months old and the usual suspects Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are top of the table. But a team we didn't expect to be along with them is Arsenal. Here are 5 reasons the Gunners may be the surprise package this season:

#1 Lacazette-Aubameyang strike force

Both Lacazette and Aubameyang have repeatedly said how much they respect each other's ability and their wish to play together. Emery could not find a way to put them in the starting line up at the beginning of the season, but once he did find a way, the pair has repaid his faith with goals.

The pair makes Arsenal a real threat up front and their understanding has undone many defenses this season. If they both stay fit and keep firing like this, Arsenal may find themselves not only in the top four but challenging the title.

#2 Unai Emery

Arsenal Manager Unai Emery
The former PSG coach replaced Arsene Wenger, who spent two decades with the Gunners. While he won the Ligue 1 title last year in his second season, PSG lost out the title to Monaco during his first season. That was embarrassing for a club whose financial power dwarfs any club in their league. His time at PSG did tarnish his image and his reported inability to handle the egos of the players in Paris certainly contributed to him leaving the club.

Therefore, not many people are expecting much of Emery's first season at the Emirates. Two defeats in the first two matches led to critics asking if he was Wenger in disguise. But since then Arsenal have been on a winning spree, which has propelled them to fourth in the league. One should also remember that Emery has won three consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla. And Arsenal is playing in the Europa League this season. The Gunners have every reason to get excited.

