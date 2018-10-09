×
4 reasons why Arsenal will finish in the top 4

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
356   //    09 Oct 2018, 13:40 IST

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

From losing their first two Premier League games to Manchester City and Chelsea at Emirates and Stamford Bridge respectively, Arsenal has come out big and have bagged 9 straight wins across all competitions.

It looked like Unai Emery was incapable of changing Arsenal's feat, but the Spanish boss walked over every team he has faced since then.

Arsenal have shown immense dedication and willingness to win games, and Unai Emery has done a fantastic job in bringing back the old Arsenal.

The Gooners must certainly be happy with the results, and they are yet to see how this side fights the Premier League top dogs in the upcoming games this season.


Arsenal boss Unai Emery
Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Arsenal under Arsene Wenger played beautiful football, indeed. But they lacked efficiency and were largely inconsistent.

The Gunners had not won a single away game last season in the Premier League, whereas they have already managed to win three away games this season.

This tells us that Unai Emery means business and we are yet to see what this side can achieve. Well, this takes me to my first point on why Arsenal are likely to finish in the top 4 this season.

#4 Better squad depth

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League
Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

Squad depth is something Arsenal have lacked for a few seasons now, but Unai Emery's vision and tactical prowess off the field has helped Arsenal nullify this factor.

Unai's transfer team have managed to sign some brilliant yet cheap signings this season, and as a result, they are a tough side to compete in all the major competitions.

They have enough players to change the whole starting XI, and this will end up being a plus point for the Gunners in the later stages of every tournament.

Welbeck and Iwobi have significantly improved their game since the last season, and that helps Unai Emery to get them on the pitch in place of the two super strikers in the form of Aubameyang and Lacazette without any fear.

Same way, there is Guendouzi who can take up either Xhaka's or Torreira's job of controlling the tempo of the game. Then there are Lichsteiner and Kolasinac who provide enough competition to the first team fullbacks, and Bernd Leno is likely to take Petr Cech's spot.

Arsenal looks to be balanced in all departments, and this will help them snatch some silverware by the end of the season.

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
