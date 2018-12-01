4 reasons why Arsenal will win against Tottenham on Sunday

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The 4th big test of the season for Arsenal is underway as they host the mighty Spurs at the Emirates. After failing to win against the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea in their first two games and only grabbing a point against Liverpool, Arsenal will look to go all out against Spurs.

The North London Derby has always been exciting and thrilling to watch. It is filled with passion and drama, and it is not going to be anything less this time. Tottenham sits 3rd on the table, 3 points above Arsenal. If the Gunners grab a win, they will reach 3rd on the table on goal difference, and this would be a chance Unai Emery and company would not like to miss.

Arsenal has been consistent and pretty impressive this season. Arsenal is unbeaten in their last 18 games across all competitions, which is the highest by any team in Europe's top five leagues. It is safe to say Arsenal have immensely improved under Unai Emery.

Arsenal has lost only once in their last 25 Premier League matches against Tottenham Hotspurs in the Emirates, and this was back in 2010. Both Arsenal and Tottenham have conceded plenty of goals this season, with their goal difference on the same level (12).

It is going to rain goals at the Emirates and there are four reasons why Arsenal are likely to outscore and outperform their neighbors, Spurs.

#4 The problem of fatigue

Harry Kane is one goal behind top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

With the Champions League games finishing just a day ago, Tottenham is likely to start nearly 6 of their first team players who started the game against Inter Milan on Wednesday. At the same time, Arsenal played a fully teenage team against Vorksla in the Europa League, with only Aaron Ramsey, Mkhitaryan and Petr Cech above 20 years of age, and they still registered a 3-0 win away from home.

Spurs' players have just 3 days time to recover back to normal, and this will be a big test for Mauricio Pochettino. His team selection for the game will be where the match can be won.

The first team Arsenal players have got a whole week to themselves to rest and freshen up for the North London derby. The problem of fatigue will probably be visible in the Tottenham players after 30-40 minutes of playing.

