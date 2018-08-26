4 reasons why Arsenal won against West Ham

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

Arsenal has registered their first win of the season at the Emirates, defeating West Ham with a scoreline of 3 goals to 1. The coach, the players and especially the fans feel a sense of relief, as their first two opening games have not ended in Gunners' favour.

However, West Ham was certainly not an easy-to-go team, and the London club has had a hard time defending against them.

They have clinched just 3 points from the first three games, with their next game coming up next Sunday against Cardiff City.

Arsenal was 1 goal down at 30 minutes, but the London boys came out big and outscored West Ham by the end of the game. This brings me to my first point on why Arsenal won the game.

#4 Attacking prowess on the right wing

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

The pair of Bellerin and Mkhitaryan on the right wing have often been the reason for Arsenal's wins. Irrespective of the fact that Bellerin fails to track back, his attacking abilities have been crucial for the London side.

The Spanish right-back possesses immense control over the ball when attacking, and provides consistent low-crosses through the right.

Mkhitaryan plays the CAM role with excellent efficiency, and his playmaking skills are extremely underrated. His spell at Manchester United was short and an unconvincing one, and eventually he was part of a swap deal which consisted of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan's first game of the season against City was certainly not a good one, but the 29-year-old have performed brilliantly against both Chelsea and West Ham, scoring one and assisting once.

