4 reasons why Barcelona should sign Juan Mata

He can take the Liga by a storm

Last month, Manchester United's Juan Mata was linked with a shock move towards Spain. It is not the first time the Spanish international has been linked to the Catalan club. According to Bleacher Report, Barcelona have made Mata their top priority after missing out on Antoine Greizmann.

With his long balls that unlock defences and his off-fielding charity work with Common Goal, we all love Juan Mata. But, he has failed to gain Mourinho's trust for the second time in England.

For the sake of getting minutes, former Chelsea Player of the Year award winner might look to switch clubs. Lack of playing time has affected his confidence and he is no longer so dangerous as he seemed to be a couple of years ago.

Hearing that some progress is being made in a potential deal for Juan Mata to join Barcelona this summer — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) June 23, 2018

With both the clubs involved going to have a busy summer ahead; United aiming to get level with Pep's unstoppable City and Valverde trying to square up for Barca's Champions League woes, this deal should happen.

He also expressed his love towards Spain and has said that he would like to return one day. Well, this is a perfect opportunity.

Here are four more reasons to support my opinion.

#4 A cheaper alternative to Thiago

For a couple of seasons now, the Catalan club have been eyeing their academy product hoping he'd make a return. All they've got is failure whilst Bayern Munich are too keen on holding on to their players.

Mata is a much more pragmatic and cheaper option when compared to his Spanish compatriot. If provided the chance, Mata oozes class. The Manchester United man is surely older but Valverde can get a cut-price deal for the 30-year-old.

He is more experienced and can play wide on the right flank. Thiago is a sensational holding midfielder but Mata's movement is what makes him so special. Unlike Thiago, he is more versatile and can deputize any of the midfield or wide roles. With Rakitic, he adds more balance and unpredictability in the squad.