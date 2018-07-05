World Cup 2018: 4 Reasons why Belguim can win the World Cup

Chadli scores in the dying embers of the game to knock out Japan

The Red Devils are one of the teams to watch out for and they are also one of the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup in 2018. In their 3-2 win over Japan, they showed that despite errors they have the character and resilience of a potential champion.

They topped their group with comfortable wins over Panama, Tunisia, and England and now their golden generation faces the biggest challenge so far in form of Brazil.

The Belgians have world class players in all areas of the pitch and in Eden Hazard, they have a talismanic player as well, who knows how to handle the attention of defenders and allow other players like De Bryune and Mertens to move into the spaces.

Their new formation of 3-4-2-1 has been very effective and their use of drone positioning is relatively a new footballing tactic, but it has proven to be effective and with their 3-2 comeback win over Japan they have good momentum which they will look to carry on against Brazil.

Thus, here are 4 reasons why Belguim can win the World Cup:

#4 Experience

Belguim players have a lot of experience of playing together as a team

Before the tournament started, there was much talk about how so many national teams have so much depth and quality in their teams. However, Belgium was the one team that truly deserved the tag of the 'golden generation'.

The current crop of Belguim National Team has been given the name of the 'golden generation' due to the incredible talent they have at their disposal.

Here we are not talking about the average experience of each player, but the experience of playing together as a unit. If we compare this squad with Belguim's 2014 World Cup squad there are 15 players who were in Brazil and now they are together in Russia.

Also if this squad is compared with the Euro 2016 squad there are again 15 players who were present in both the tournaments. Even if we compare this squad with Belguim's Euro 2012 squad which participated in the qualifiers there are still 13 players who were present for Belguim at that and now as well.

By constantly playing together this squad knows each other's game and this has given them a lot of experience of playing together as a unit, which should help in this FIFA World Cup 2018.