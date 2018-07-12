4 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo is Irreplaceable at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo will never be truly replaced at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo said his last goodbyes and ended a fairytale Real Madrid career by joining Serie A outfit Juventus. No matter how much we crave or cry out loud for it, it is a doubt whether the Santiago Bernabeu will ever see that flurry of goals week in week out henceforth.

Real Madrid now face a tough task of taking on challenges without their star on whom they largely relied on for winning silverware. However, before they ready themselves for challenges in the next season, expect Florentino Perez to scurry around for blockbuster deals in order to replace the departed hero.

True, the charm and aura of Los Blancos are enough to attract players such as Neymar or Eden Hazard. But are they good enough to do justice to the legacy Ronaldo has left behind?

The Portuguese talisman will never be truly replaced at the Bernabeu, and here's why.

#4 Ronaldo was a big market by himself

Ronaldo is the most marketable player in the world

Let's leave the transfer aside for a moment. Juventus experienced the seismic impact of Cristiano Ronaldo by just being linked to him. Their stock prices soared high by 11.19% when the rumours of the move surfaced, according to Goal.

Plus, Real Madrid will also have to set their hearts on losing a considerable amount of their fanbase. Such is Ronaldo's monumental popularity, the Old Lady will recoup a majority of the amount they spent on him just through his t-shirt sales.

No matter which player Perez chooses to sign, can the concerned player attract the mammoth fanbase that Ronaldo does? Will he be as marketable as 'CR7' himself?

Perez might have gained a €20 million profit from the transfer, but he has let go of a large number of profits that could have helped Real maintain their financial dominance in the market.