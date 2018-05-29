4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should stay at Real Madrid

Here are the reasons why the legendary number 7 should stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have won 3 UCL titles in a row

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane may have created history by clinching the third consecutive UCL title, but the victory is a bittersweet affair for sure. Apart from the joy of the lifting the title, the Los Merengues supporters are biting their nails while brooding over the comments made by Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Gareth Bale's transfer talks were imminent, Cristiano Ronaldo casting a doubt over his future has come out of the blue.

The Portuguese seems to be readying himself for a new challenge, with the thought of leaving the Spanish giants lingering in his mind. But, will it be a good decision to part ways with Real Madrid?

Here are 5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo would do better by staying put rather than saying goodbye to his club.

#4 Real Madrid are the best team in the world at the moment

Are they not? People might criticize them for being lucky to win the Champions League this season, but what they fail to see is their resurgence following a disappointing campaign.

Winning the most prized asset in club football even when they are not at their best shows their strong character. In every game, their desire to churn out wins has been greater than almost every opponent they have faced.

Add the fact that they clinched a third consecutive European title, becoming the first team to do so. They are certainly the best team of the whole decade, let alone at present.

Cristiano Ronaldo might get the money he desires, but he will surely lose the guarantee of winning trophies if he leaves Real Madrid.