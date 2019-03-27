4 reasons why England can win Euro 2020

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 144 // 27 Mar 2019, 00:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gareth Southgate's England should be amongst the favourites to win Euro 2020

After two impressive wins in their opening qualification matches for Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate’s England side are flying high right now. The Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and are set to play in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League this summer, but as no England fans need reminding, they haven’t actually won a major international trophy since the World Cup 1966.

Sure, they’ve come close at times – 1990, 1996, 2018 – but in general, England have always fallen at the final hurdle. But will 2020 be the year when that all changes? Can Southgate really lead the Three Lions to a major international honour in the form of the European Championship? Sure, and here are 4 reasons why.

#1 Euro 2020 is practically a home tournament for England

With so many games to be played at Wembley, Euro 2020 is practically a home tournament for England

The last time an international tournament was held in England, Terry Venables’ Three Lions side famously made it to the semi-finals of Euro 1996 before falling to Germany after a penalty shoot-out. Football hasn’t “come home” since then per say, but that will all change with Euro 2020, which has a unique format that will see multiple countries hosting games.

England are one of those hosts, and the way that UEFA have organised the tournament means that should Southgate’s side qualify, which looks likely, and Scotland miss out – which also looks likely – then England could play all three of their group games at their home ground, Wembley Stadium in London.

Wembley is also being used for the Round of 16, both Semi-Finals, and the Final game on July 12th, 2020. Essentially, that means that the tournament could almost be considered a home one for England, with Southgate’s side only likely to play a game on foreign soil in the Quarter-Finals.

Traditionally, the host nation of any tournament tends to do well, and with England already hotly tipped for glory at Euro 2020, having so many of their games at home could prove to be pivotal.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement