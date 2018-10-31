4 reasons why Florentino Perez is the cause of Real Madrid's struggles

Perez has been president of Real Madrid since 2009

Real Madrid is in one of the worst periods in its illustrious history. Struggling for form and consistency, the club finds itself twiddling in 9th spot on the league with a goal difference of 0 after ten matches in La Liga.

Just one victory has been recorded in the last seven matches in all competitions, and the 5-1 defeat in the El Clasico at the hands of eternal rivals Barcelona proved to be the final straw, as the club announced the sack of Julen Lopetegui just four months, and 14 matches into his tenure.

It was widely expected that Lopetegui would be relieved of his duties, as that tends to be the way with most professional clubs, and Real Madrid in particular. However, getting rid of the coach and hiring another would only be a fireman’s approach to a deep-rooted crisis.

Despite their three consecutive Champions League triumphs, there had been underlying problems in the squad which these victories concealed, and sensing the impending disaster, Zinedine Zidane chose to exit on his own terms after the UCL triumph in May rather than be disgraced out.

Florentino Perez is the president of Real Madrid, and his management style of the club means that he is central to almost all key decisions taken by the Merenguez, hence a lot of the issues currently being experienced at the club can be laid at the feet of the Construction tycoon.

Here we list four reasons why Perez is to blame for the struggles being experienced by Real Madrid at the moment

#4 His role in making Ronaldo leave the club

Cristiano Ronaldo and Perez did not enjoy the best of relationships at Real Madrid

Ronaldo arrived Real Madrid from Manchester United as the most expensive player in history in 2009, which was the same period as when Perez returned for his second stint at the Real Madrid presidency.

Reports emanated that the 71-year-old did not take kindly to Ronaldo’s impending arrival, as it was sanctioned by his predecessor Ramon Calderon, and he was set to pull the plug on the deal but was convinced otherwise by General Secretary Jorge Valdano.

Over the next nine seasons, the pair enjoyed a less than cordial relationship, only getting by because they needed each other, and were central to the ambitions of the club.

Perez’ actions in the aftermath of Ronaldo’s tax case where the club did not come out to publicly back him, unlike Barcelona did with Messi, brought doubts about his value to the club in the mind of the Portuguese, and started to sow the seeds of discontent.

Real Madrid also showed hesitation to give Ronaldo an improved contract which would have made him on earning par with Messi and Neymar, and on his departure to Juventus, he recently revealed the true nature of his fractious relationship with Perez as the reason why left the club.

Ronaldo’s presence at Real Madrid was highly beneficial to the club, as the immense success enjoyed by the club in recent years was only possible because of his presence, and Perez’ role in not keeping him happy at the club and failing to do all in his powers to make him stay is a big reason for the struggles being experienced by the club at the moment.

