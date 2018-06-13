4 reasons why Julen Lopetegui is right for Real Madrid

A look at 4 reasons why Julen Lopetegui's appointment as Real Madrid's manager is better than it sounds on paper.

Shyam Kamal ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 01:06 IST 7.37K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Spaniard will take over at the Bernabeu at the end of the World Cup

Amidst all the chaos of the World Cup, Real Madrid has appointed a new manager - Julen Lopetegui.

What happened to Pocchetino, Sarri, Conte or even Andres Villas-Boas? As Real Madrid fans around the world scratch their heads in bewilderment, this might actually end up being a good thing.

Julen Lopetegui, the current manager of the Spanish national team, will take over the team at the end of the World Cup in Russia. The former Porto and Spanish U-21 manager will assume the post of Los Blancos manager when literally no one expected this.

Comunicado oficial: Julen Lopetegui será el entrenador del #RealMadrid tras la celebración del Mundial de Rusia 2018.https://t.co/4bTZwbBTMv pic.twitter.com/DZz5i3ijUn — #CHAMP13NS 🏆⚽️ (@realmadrid) June 12, 2018

How will it work out for Madrid though? Here are 4 reasons why the move is not as insane as it sounds.

#1 Spanish roots for Madrid

After a stint with the U-21 team, Lopetegui knows the roots well and can help land a few superstars

Real Madrid's last five managers have been from Chile, Portugal, Italy, Spain, and France - in that order. The only Spanish manager was Rafael Benitez - who had the shortest stint of the lot.

While this is not a case for concern as football is getting more and more globalized, but for a club of Madrid's stature, it needs to hold on to its roots.

Last season in La Liga, 17 of the teams had Spanish mangers (except Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna). The appointment of Lopetegui might add more of a Spanish touch to Real Madrid's brand of football, in addition to its international popularity.

As the manager of the U-21 team, Lopetegui was instrumental in developing newer talents and with Madrid he can continue that - only with more funds available to him. Perez has gradually dropped out from his Galactic-obsessed days into a more careful method of spending, and what better way than to scout younger local talents?

The influx of newer and more Spanish youth prospects into the Madrid squad is good for the team as well as the national team. They are bound to be cheaper and at the same time get exposed to football at the highest levels.