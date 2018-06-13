Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 reasons why Julen Lopetegui is right for Real Madrid

A look at 4 reasons why Julen Lopetegui's appointment as Real Madrid's manager is better than it sounds on paper.

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 01:06 IST
7.37K

Spain v Italy - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier
The Spaniard will take over at the Bernabeu at the end of the World Cup

Amidst all the chaos of the World Cup, Real Madrid has appointed a new manager - Julen Lopetegui.

What happened to Pocchetino, Sarri, Conte or even Andres Villas-Boas? As Real Madrid fans around the world scratch their heads in bewilderment, this might actually end up being a good thing.

Julen Lopetegui, the current manager of the Spanish national team, will take over the team at the end of the World Cup in Russia. The former Porto and Spanish U-21 manager will assume the post of Los Blancos manager when literally no one expected this.


How will it work out for Madrid though? Here are 4 reasons why the move is not as insane as it sounds.

#1 Spanish roots for Madrid

Germany v Spain - 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Final
After a stint with the U-21 team, Lopetegui knows the roots well and can help land a few superstars

Real Madrid's last five managers have been from Chile, Portugal, Italy, Spain, and France - in that order. The only Spanish manager was Rafael Benitez - who had the shortest stint of the lot.

While this is not a case for concern as football is getting more and more globalized, but for a club of Madrid's stature, it needs to hold on to its roots.

Last season in La Liga, 17 of the teams had Spanish mangers (except Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna). The appointment of Lopetegui might add more of a Spanish touch to Real Madrid's brand of football, in addition to its international popularity.

As the manager of the U-21 team, Lopetegui was instrumental in developing newer talents and with Madrid he can continue that - only with more funds available to him. Perez has gradually dropped out from his Galactic-obsessed days into a more careful method of spending, and what better way than to scout younger local talents?

The influx of newer and more Spanish youth prospects into the Madrid squad is good for the team as well as the national team. They are bound to be cheaper and at the same time get exposed to football at the highest levels.

Page 1 of 4 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Isco Suarez Cristiano Ronaldo Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Real Madrid Transfer News Julen Lopetegui
Contact Us Advertise with Us