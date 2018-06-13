World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the title with Argentina this year

We take a look at 4 reasons why the Argentine can win the coveted trophy this year.

Lionel Messi

Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi, is arguably the most dominant footballer of the last 10 years. Such is the brilliance of the Argentine that he has won five Ballon d'Or awards, five European Golden Shoes, five Pichichis, as well as other individual accolades.

The playmaker is also one of the most successful superstars in history, winning 4 UEFA Champions League trophies, 9 La Liga titles, and 6 Spanish Cups in a glorious career.

If you take a vivid look at the trophies listed above, however, you will realize that something is still missing. Despite Messi's brilliant achievements, it is quite obvious that the Argentine is yet to win any major trophy for his nation. He represented the country in four different finals but failed to win any of them.

Messi's failure at international level has been a stubborn stain on his reputation and a serious threat to his fantastic legacies. In fact, his lack of international success is one reason why many do not consider him the greatest player in history.

The play-maker still has the privilege to rewrite that part of his story, though, when the World Cup begins on June 14. After losing in the final of the tournament in 2014, the Argentine will be leading his nation into what could be perhaps his last World Cup tournament in Russia.

With the odds turned against him due to the mediocre performances of his nation, we take a look at 4 reasons why the Argentine could still win the tournament this year.

#4 His incredible form at the moment

Messi is in a great form at the moment

While Argentina struggled to impress for the past few months, it was clear that Lionel Messi wasn't struggling. The play-maker was at the best of his game, with a lot of incredible performances for Catalan giants, FC Barcelona.

The Barca maestro was quite unstoppable the last term, tearing opposition defenses apart and scoring almost at will. He bagged an incredible 44 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for Barcelona as well as leading the Blaugrana to complete a fantastic domestic double during the campaign.

He also put up some incredible performances for his nation, typically scoring a brilliant hat-trick against Haiti in their last friendly match. With Messi at this level, there is no limit to what he can achieve.

In fact, his incredible form could be enough to lead his nation to the lift the World Cup trophy in Russia next month. He already proved that to us during the qualifiers, scoring a fantastic hat-trick to seal a spot for the Albieleste in the prestigious tournament.