Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the title with Argentina this year

We take a look at 4 reasons why the Argentine can win the coveted trophy this year.

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Feature 13 Jun 2018, 11:37 IST
2.72K

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-ECU-ARG
Lionel Messi

Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi, is arguably the most dominant footballer of the last 10 years. Such is the brilliance of the Argentine that he has won five Ballon d'Or awards, five European Golden Shoes, five Pichichis, as well as other individual accolades.

The playmaker is also one of the most successful superstars in history, winning 4 UEFA Champions League trophies, 9 La Liga titles, and 6 Spanish Cups in a glorious career.

If you take a vivid look at the trophies listed above, however, you will realize that something is still missing. Despite Messi's brilliant achievements, it is quite obvious that the Argentine is yet to win any major trophy for his nation. He represented the country in four different finals but failed to win any of them. 

Messi's failure at international level has been a stubborn stain on his reputation and a serious threat to his fantastic legacies. In fact, his lack of international success is one reason why many do not consider him the greatest player in history.

The play-maker still has the privilege to rewrite that part of his story, though, when the World Cup begins on June 14. After losing in the final of the tournament in 2014, the Argentine will be leading his nation into what could be perhaps his last World Cup tournament in Russia.

With the odds turned against him due to the mediocre performances of his nation, we take a look at 4 reasons why the Argentine could still win the tournament this year.

#4 His incredible form at the moment

Argentina vs Peru: 2018 FIFA World Cup
Messi is in a great form at the moment

While Argentina struggled to impress for the past few months, it was clear that Lionel Messi wasn't struggling. The play-maker was at the best of his game, with a lot of incredible performances for Catalan giants, FC Barcelona.

The Barca maestro was quite unstoppable the last term, tearing opposition defenses apart and scoring almost at will. He bagged an incredible 44 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for Barcelona as well as leading the Blaugrana to complete a fantastic domestic double during the campaign.

He also put up some incredible performances for his nation, typically scoring a brilliant hat-trick against Haiti in their last friendly match. With Messi at this level, there is no limit to what he can achieve.

In fact, his incredible form could be enough to lead his nation to the lift the World Cup trophy in Russia next month. He already proved that to us during the qualifiers, scoring a fantastic hat-trick to seal a spot for the Albieleste in the prestigious tournament.

Page 1 of 4 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Barcelona Football Argentina Football Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews Sportskeeda's Take
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Argentina will not win...
RELATED STORY
5 things Lionel Messi must do to win the World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
Why Lionel Messi needs to win the World Cup more than...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Argentina could win in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Ranking Lionel Messi's 5 goals in the...
RELATED STORY
Messi can't win the World Cup alone, says Argentina chief
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 ways Argentina can line up in Russia
RELATED STORY
Does Messi really need to win a World Cup to be...
RELATED STORY
Argentina 4-0 Haiti: 3 things that went right for Jorge...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group D
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Tomorrow RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us