4 reasons why Lionel Messi could lead Barcelona to a treble this season

Despite all the odds, Catalan giants, FC Barcelona managed to clinch both the LaLiga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy last term - and they were on course to claim a historic treble before an embarrassing exit in the UEFA Champions League dashed their hopes during the campaign.

Once again, under the leadership of newly appointed captain Lionel Messi, the Catalans will come with a mission to sweep all the three trophies this season. The Argentine who assumed the captaincy following the departure of Andres Iniesta recently talked about his desire to help the club to maintain their domestic dominance and also bring the Champions League trophy to Camp Nou this term.

Lionel Messi played influential roles during Barcelona's treble-winning seasons (2008/2009, 2014/2015), scoring unbelievable numbers of goals and producing magical displays during the decisive moments. Therefore, we take a look at 5 reasons why the Argentine could also lead La Blaugrana to repeat that feat this term.

#4. Incredible Form

The attacker is in the form of his life at the moment

It is evident that Lionel Messi has finally put his disappointing FIFA World Cup outing in Russia behind him and he has switched his total focus to helping Barcelona achieve a successful campaign this season.

The Argentine is feeling comfortable wearing the red and blue stripes of Barcelona once again and he has wasted no time in making his impact felt at Camp Nou during the new term. A brilliant performance from the playmaker in the Supercopa de Espana triumph was followed by another scintillating display in which he opened his account for the new season - scoring an amazing brace against Deportivo Alaves last weekend.

In the game against the Alaves, Messi was so unlucky to see two of his brilliant efforts fly to hit the goalpost - if not, he could have finished the match with 4 goals to his name. With the Argentine in such an incredible form, there is no doubt Barcelona have a huge chance to win the treble this season.

