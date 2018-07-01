4 reasons why Lionel Messi could retire from Argentina

Retirement seems to be the best option for Lionel Messi

Another futile attempt, another heartbreaking juncture for the Argentinians. La Albiceleste succumbed to a disappointing 4-3 loss to France in the quarter-finals, exiting the World Cup in a disappointing fashion as the World Cup dream extended to a long wait for another 4 years.

Of all those who represented the country in blue and white, one man has found himself in the limelight once again for failing to fulfil the expectations of an entire nation. Almost every football fan will be eager to see if Lionel Messi decides to stay and fight or calls it a day for the second time in his international career.

While the rumours of his retirement have already started flooding in, here are the reasons why the Barcelona man could prove them to be true.

#5 Luck seems to have deserted him

“It’s difficult. It’s a tough moment to analyse. For me, the national team is over. I’ve done all I can, it hurts not to be a champion. It’s been four finals, I tried. It was the thing I wanted the most, but I couldn’t get it, so I think it's over." - Lionel Messi.

When Leo Messi announced his retirement two years ago, he was condemned by many for giving up - but only by those who despise him or want to see him fail. However, the perspectives of his ardent fans had a different argument, one that cannot be ignored.

Sure, the Argentinian has failed to replicate his success for the Albiceleste, but few would disagree over the fact that he has fallen short in his desire to taste glory at the international stage.

Lionel Messi has been the kingpin of a nation that has lost 4 finals, and in that case, it's safe to say that his stars haven't been exactly kind to him, have they? After all, no man can boast about winning against destiny and Messi, no matter how celestial he is as a footballer, is still bound by the chains of his own fate.

His announcement of retirement back in 2016 appears to be more of a realization of this fact than abandoning hope and admitting defeat.