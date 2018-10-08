4 reasons why Lionel Messi deserves the 2018 Ballon d'Or award

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 592 // 08 Oct 2018, 10:56 IST

Barcelona playmaker - Lionel Messi

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was omitted from the UEFA Awards final shortlist, and the same was repeated when football's governing body FIFA released their list of final contenders for the Player Of The Year Awards recently - prompting a lot of angry reactions from many who stood in defense of the Argentine superstar.

While a lot has been said to justify his omission from these honors, there has been no concrete excuse to back it up as long as individual performances and team achievements are concerned because the playmaker was arguably the best player in the world during the year, and he succeeded in outscoring every attacker in Europe last season, not to mention that he even led Barcelona to claim a couple of trophies during the campaign.

Having missed out on both the UEFA and FIFA Player Of The Year awards, the Ballon d'Or honor represents Lionel Messi's only chance to claim a major accolade before the end of the year, and below are 4 reasons why the Argentine deserves to be named the Best Player in the world once again.

#4 Extraordinary performances

Messi put up a great showing during the previous campaign

The football world had a taste of Lionel Messi's ruthlessness in front of goal once again last season, and opposition goalkeepers are in the best position to narrate how much the little genius tormented them throughout the campaign.

The Barcelona maestro was at an unmatchable level during the term, tearing opposition defenses apart, scoring unbelievable goals and making victory look routine with his spectacular talent.

He ended up outscoring every attacker in both LaLiga and across all European leagues with his 34 goals in 36 appearances - claiming both the Pichichi trophy, and the European Golden Boot for his incredible goal scoring exploits.

He finished the term with a whopping 44 goals and 18 assists for Barcelona across all competitions and became the first footballer to score 40+ goals in 10 successive years. What a season he had!

All stats via transfermarkt

