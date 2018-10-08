×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 reasons why Lionel Messi deserves the 2018 Ballon d'Or award

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
592   //    08 Oct 2018, 10:56 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B
Barcelona playmaker - Lionel Messi

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was omitted from the UEFA Awards final shortlist, and the same was repeated when football's governing body FIFA released their list of final contenders for the Player Of The Year Awards recently - prompting a lot of angry reactions from many who stood in defense of the Argentine superstar.

While a lot has been said to justify his omission from these honors, there has been no concrete excuse to back it up as long as individual performances and team achievements are concerned because the playmaker was arguably the best player in the world during the year, and he succeeded in outscoring every attacker in Europe last season, not to mention that he even led Barcelona to claim a couple of trophies during the campaign. 

Having missed out on both the UEFA and FIFA Player Of The Year awards, the Ballon d'Or honor represents Lionel Messi's only chance to claim a major accolade before the end of the year, and below are 4 reasons why the Argentine deserves to be named the Best Player in the world once again.

#4 Extraordinary performances

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Messi put up a great showing during the previous campaign

The football world had a taste of Lionel Messi's ruthlessness in front of goal once again last season, and opposition goalkeepers are in the best position to narrate how much the little genius tormented them throughout the campaign.

The Barcelona maestro was at an unmatchable level during the term, tearing opposition defenses apart, scoring unbelievable goals and making victory look routine with his spectacular talent.

He ended up outscoring every attacker in both LaLiga and across all European leagues with his 34 goals in 36 appearances - claiming both the Pichichi trophy, and the European Golden Boot for his incredible goal scoring exploits.

He finished the term with a whopping 44 goals and 18 assists for Barcelona across all competitions and became the first footballer to score 40+ goals in 10 successive years. What a season he had!

All stats via transfermarkt

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Ballon D'or Camp Nou Stadium
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi should win the next Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
4 possible reasons why Messi is better than Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi is the most famous footballer...
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that are impossible to break
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 candidates for the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo won't...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Ballon d'Or should be scrapped
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us