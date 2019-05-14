4 Reasons why Lionel Messi should consider playing in the Premier League

Sanchit Grover

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

It was in 2003 that the world witnessed a young kid named Lionel Messi, who came through the ranks of La Masia, make his debut in Barcelona colours. Messi, a then-young kid from Argentina stepped on the field to fill in as a plethora of first-team stars were unavailable. Then-Barcelona manager Frank Rijkaard gave Messi the opportunity and rest, as they say, is history.

Messi turned out to be arguably the greatest footballer of all time and it won't be wrong to say that the name 'Lionel Messi' will be remembered for ages simply because the man's legend is that impressive. The Barcelona skipper has been nothing less than sensational for the Catalan giants but the Argentine may look to move after spending years of success with the marvellous football club.

Of all the nations, England seems like the ideal destination which will fit best for Messi and here we list down four reasons why the majestic Argentine should consider a switch to the Premier League.

#4 Play in the most competitive league

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

When we look at the Premier League, we realise the level of competition this league has and the reason why fans from all around the globe adore the league. While the major domestic leagues in Europe have either been one-horse race or in few situations, a two-way battle, things in the Premier League run differently as the number of contenders for the prestigious title are way too high. It’s not just the contenders but the quality at the disposal of lesser clubs is simply unbelievable. The beauty of the Premier League lies in its ability to generate drama, shockers and much more.

Messi is a born genius, who would thrive in such a competitive environment and this will definitely help his case of being the G.O.A.T.

