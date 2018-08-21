Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 reasons why Liverpool are the team to beat this season

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.01K   //    21 Aug 2018, 17:00 IST

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Is it time we see Liverpool t finally mount their assault on the PL title?

2 games, 2 cleansheets and 6 goals later, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have begun their attempt to gain back the PL title in marauding fashion. Only Manchester City currently remain atop them, and when the two meet during the 8th game week is when things will be decided for certain.

With Manchester United fizzling out in their second game, and Chelsea almost handed a surprise by new-look Arsenal, Liverpool have firmly established themselves as the possible spoilers to yet another Pep Guardiola special.

While 2 weeks are not big enough to be accurate sample sizes, the way in which Klopp's men went about their business during these two games was evidence enough of their intentions this season. Here's a look at 4 reasons why Liverpool are the team to beat:

#4 A more solid defence than last season

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg
Liverpool's leading man from the backline

At times last season, Liverpool's defence turned out to be their undoing. Despite scoring a lot of goals, their lack of stability in defending caused them to drop points from winning positions, conceding 3 or more goals 5 times during the last PL season.

The arrival of Virgil Van Dijk in the winter did strengthen their backline, and now it is stronger than ever. Joe Gomez's return from injury makes him an able partner to the Dutchman, as Gomez's pace is important when defending against fast counters, while Van Dijk's strength in the air makes him an asset when defending set pieces.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson raised several eyebrows with their performances last season, and it has been much of the same yet again, With Nathaniel Clyne, Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren all ready and raring to go, Klopp can rotate his backline in the cups while retaining his best for the big games.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Football Top 5/Top 10
Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Opinion: Liverpool are serious contenders for the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Liverpool need to be taken seriously for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool are genuine title...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why this season is Liverpool's season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool won 4-0...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Nabil Fekir Will Be a Liverpool Player This...
RELATED STORY
5 Things that can ensure Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool a...
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: 4 key takeaways
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool may win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool 3-0 West Ham United: 4...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us