4 reasons why Liverpool are the team to beat this season

Shyam Kamal

Is it time we see Liverpool t finally mount their assault on the PL title?

2 games, 2 cleansheets and 6 goals later, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have begun their attempt to gain back the PL title in marauding fashion. Only Manchester City currently remain atop them, and when the two meet during the 8th game week is when things will be decided for certain.

With Manchester United fizzling out in their second game, and Chelsea almost handed a surprise by new-look Arsenal, Liverpool have firmly established themselves as the possible spoilers to yet another Pep Guardiola special.

While 2 weeks are not big enough to be accurate sample sizes, the way in which Klopp's men went about their business during these two games was evidence enough of their intentions this season. Here's a look at 4 reasons why Liverpool are the team to beat:

#4 A more solid defence than last season

Liverpool's leading man from the backline

At times last season, Liverpool's defence turned out to be their undoing. Despite scoring a lot of goals, their lack of stability in defending caused them to drop points from winning positions, conceding 3 or more goals 5 times during the last PL season.

The arrival of Virgil Van Dijk in the winter did strengthen their backline, and now it is stronger than ever. Joe Gomez's return from injury makes him an able partner to the Dutchman, as Gomez's pace is important when defending against fast counters, while Van Dijk's strength in the air makes him an asset when defending set pieces.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson raised several eyebrows with their performances last season, and it has been much of the same yet again, With Nathaniel Clyne, Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren all ready and raring to go, Klopp can rotate his backline in the cups while retaining his best for the big games.

