×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

4 reasons why Mauricio Pochettino should not go to Real Madrid

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
123   //    30 Oct 2018, 03:37 IST

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has once again been linked with Real Madrid
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has once again been linked with Real Madrid

With the news now official that Real Madrid have fired boss Julen Lopetegui after just four months in charge, it’s probably only a matter of time before a familiar name becomes linked with the hot seat at the Bernabeu – current Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine has been linked with the Madrid job before – most notably this summer after the resignation of Zinedine Zidane, prior to Lopetegui taking the reins – and while his Espanyol ties have always held him back from looking at Barcelona as a destination, he’s never said the same for Real.

But should he go if he’s offered the job? In my opinion, it’s a definite no. And here are 4 reasons why.

#1 He hasn’t finished the project at Tottenham

Pochettino has helped the likes of Harry Kane to break through, but he has unfinished business at Spurs
Pochettino has helped the likes of Harry Kane to break through, but he has unfinished business at Spurs

While the Madrid job might be alluring, it’d be pretty jarring for Tottenham fans to see Pochettino leave now, largely because there’s a major feeling that his business in North London is nowhere near finished yet.

Pochettino is currently in the midst of his 5th season as Tottenham manager, and while that might feel like a lifetime in the Wild West of the Premier League, in reality, it isn’t long at all when you compare him to dynastic legends like Arsene Wenger and Alex Ferguson.

Spurs have made dramatic progress under Pochettino – they’ve gone from an upper mid-table side to a team of perennial title challengers who have qualified for the Champions League in the last 3 seasons – but they have yet to win a major trophy.

With tremendous players like Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen on board, it feels like Tottenham are closer than ever to reaching that goal. Whether it’s a lesser trophy like the FA Cup or Europa League at this point probably wouldn’t matter, either.

The bottom line is that by leaving now, Pochettino would be abandoning the project that he started back in 2014 without properly finishing it. That simply doesn’t seem like his style, nor would it make much sense for a manager who’s always suggested he’d be at Tottenham for the long haul. If nothing else, it’s a reason why he shouldn’t head to Madrid, at least not right now.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos Harry Kane Mauricio Pochettino Zinedine Zidane Julen Lopetegui
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
Reports: Real Madrid plan world-record offer for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid looking to make a stunning move for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to pay €226M to secure Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
3 possible replacements for Ronaldo that Real Madrid must...
RELATED STORY
3 top players Real Madrid should sign before the end of...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid fans want this striker to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid prepare bid for World Cup-winning...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 contenders to replace Julen Lopetegui as Real...
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons Why Real Madrid Are Better Than Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov LEG ATL 05:30 PM Leganés vs Atlético Madrid
03 Nov REA REA 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid
03 Nov VAL GIR 11:00 PM Valencia vs Girona
04 Nov RAY BAR 01:15 AM Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
04 Nov EIB DEP 04:30 PM Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés
04 Nov VIL LEV 08:45 PM Villarreal vs Levante
04 Nov REA SEV 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Sevilla
04 Nov HUE GET 11:00 PM Huesca vs Getafe
05 Nov REA CEL 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
06 Nov ESP ATH 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us