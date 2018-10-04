4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this year's Ballon d'Or

It might finally be time to award the Ballon d'Or to someone other than these two demigods

The Ballon d'Or is the single greatest laurel an individual player can win in the world of football. It signifies excellence and bestows its winner with the certification of being the best footballer in the world.

Before a winner is decided, the nominee list is condensed to a 3-man list. Nominations for the Ballon d'Or usually include players who have had an exceptional year individually, as well as with respect to the player's teams' success over the course of the year.

Over the past decade, a certain superstar pair has laid siege to the ultimate title. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - two inhuman footballers. Two individuals with abilities that most others can only dream of.

The duo have won 5 Ballons d'Or apiece in the last 10 years, rendering all other players irrelevant when it comes to declaring the best player in the world. Of the two, Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to win it in 2008 before Lionel Messi won it at the age of 22 in 2009. He then made history by winning it 4 times in a row between 2009 and 2012.

Since 2012, Ronaldo has won it 4 times, while Messi has won it once - and both currently have 5 Ballons d'Or each to their names.

The two of them are still very much the best in the game. However, this year should see the dominant duopoly shattered, and another player awarded the Ballon d'Or due to a number of reasons.

On that note, here is a look at 4 reasons why neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi should win the Ballon d'Or this year:

#4 Time to move on

Iconic indeed

Make no mistake, we are truly blessed to have witnessed the magic produced by Messi and Ronaldo over the past decade. It has certainly been a privilege to have existed in the same era. For the last ten years, these two have established themselves at the top of the footballing food chain, rendering every other player and their performances as background noise.

However, for the good of the sport and all others participating in it, it is necessary to acknowledge greatness apart from this duopoly. With both players potentially approaching the twilight of their respective careers, now would be the perfect time to move on.

Opening up the race to the Ballon d'Or would not just bring out the best of all other aspiring players, but also provide this legendary rivalry with balanced closure.

After all, the award for the world's best player shouldn't be restricted to two superhuman beings. It's time to give other players a true shot at being called or becoming, the best in the world.

