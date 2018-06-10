4 reasons why no one wants the Real Madrid job

What was once a dream job has now become a Poisoned Chalice - why?

Madhan Kalyan CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 16:42 IST

Zinedine Zidane's exit has left Perez with a big headache

When the chance to manage a club with a rich history and resources such as Real Madrid became available you would normally believe that they would be spoilt for choice with the job proving an irresistible lure to every manager in the world.

You don't always get a chance to manage the Champions League winners including some of the world's top players with a virtually unlimited transfer budget. This is a dream scenario that every manager would want.

But over the past week, several managers have reportedly rejected the chance to succeed Zidane such as Mauricio Pochettino, Max Allegri, Antonio Conte and Joachim Low who all have quickly distanced themselves from the job when they were linked.

What was expected to be an easy task has turned into an arduous one for Florentino Perez with very few managers seemingly wanting the job.

This has forced the Madrid hierarchy to consider appointing youth team coaches such as Guti and Santiago Solari or unemployed managers such as Arsene Wenger.

What was supposedly the most tempting job on offer once has now supposedly turned into a poisoned chalice.

Here's why:

#4 Lack of Job Security

Pochettino renewed his contract with Spurs just days before Zidane resigned

It may be the most glamorous job on the planet, but it is the least rewarding one in terms of recognition and it drains managers emotionally and physically so much so that it leaves a permanent scar on them, just ask Jose Mourinho who is not the same manager he was after leaving Madrid under a heavy cloud.

Madrid fans and Perez are an insatiable bunch who always want more as even Zidane was not sure of his job till he won the Champions League (reportedly) which eventually contributed to his decision to leave on a high and on his own terms rather than suffer the ignominy of a sacking.

Being the manager of Madrid means that you get the blame if your team isn't performing and the sack; if your team wins, well you don't get much of the credit anyway.

This is why managers such as Pochettino and Low, both of whom recently signed a new contract with their respective club and national teams and Allegri, who recently committed himself to Juventus, were not ready to leave their safe homes for the everyday struggle that is the Real Madrid job.

After all, why would you leave a well-paid settled job for a job where the perks are high but the possibility that you would be out of a job in six months or a year's time with also the probability that your reputation and credibility is tarnished??

You do the math.