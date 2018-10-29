4 Reasons why Real Madrid's European dominance is now over

Barcelona destroyed Madrid 5-1

Real Madrid suffered a stunning loss on Sunday as they were beaten 5-1 by a Messi-less Barcelona side. Despite inconsistency in LaLiga over the last few years, Real Madrid were without a doubt the best side in Europe, evidenced by the club winning the Champions League in 4 of the last 5 seasons.

Madrid experienced a summer of change in 2018, and other factors have also combined to a sudden decline, and the team currently lingers 9th on the league table. The team has too much quality to finish mid-table, however, the Spanish club is clearly not equipped to challenge for either the Champions League or La Liga over the remainder of the season.

Here are the four main reason's for Madrid's awful start to the 18/19 season.

#4 Loss of Zidane

Zidane left his Real Madrid job this summer

Early on in his Madrid reign, Zidane had his fair share of critics who questioned his ability to lead one of the best team's in the world. The World Cup winner soon silenced any doubters as Madrid quickly ascended to become the best team in Europe.

Zidane's tactics were predictable yet he found the perfect harmony and balance in his squad, and the team steamrolled everything in front of them by simply playing to their own strengths.

Zidane, of course, walked away in the summer of 2018, and his replacement Julen Lopetegui has not enjoyed the same harmony in the squad. The club has lost important players, and players are apparently unhappy at trying to replicate different playing styles. The team has moved away from what they excelled at, and the effect of this has been detrimental to results.

#3 An ageing core

A lot of the longtime Madrid players are now over 30

Despite possessing arguably the strongest starting squad in Europe, a majority of Madrid's most important players are now over 30. This includes 33-year-old Luka Modric, 32-year-old Sergio Ramos and 30-year old Marcelo and Benzema.

These are the player's that have been instrumental to Madrid's success over the last 5 years, and Modric looks especially tired due to his extensive World Cup. Madrid are relying on their older players far too often, and it means that they cannot be rested for the club's most important fixtures.

