4 reasons why Real Madrid will not win the UEFA Champions League this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.99K // 06 Sep 2018, 10:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid will look to defend their Champions League trophy once again this term

It is only a matter of a few weeks before the UEFA Champions League, Europe's elite tournament resumes this season, with our favorite teams gearing up for action as they look forward to taking part in the contest once again.

La Liga giants, Real Madrid, won the coveted trophy last term, defeating Liverpool 3-1 in the final and became the first side to win the competition in 3 consecutive seasons as well as raising their tally to 13 - the most by any club in the European tournament.

Once again, Los Blancos will be back in the competition, and they are also considered as one of the favorites to emerge victorious in the tournament this term. However, they will find it very difficult to replicate such success in the competition this time around, with recent developments suggesting that their time of European dominance is up at the moment.

Therefore, let us take a look at 4 reasons why the Spanish giants will fail to win the Champions League trophy during the campaign.

#4 Zinedine Zidane's departure

Zidane was the catalyst behind Real Madrid's dominance in Europe for the past few years

When Zinedine Zidane was appointed as Real Madrid manager following the sacking of Rafael Benitez in 2016, question marks were raised over his experience and ability to handle a team as big as the Los Blancos - but the Frenchman was able to shut his critics within a short period, with his amazing records in the Spanish Capital.

Zidane became one of the most successful managers in the history of the capital club, winning a whopping 9 trophies at the Bernabeu in less than 3 years. Los Blancos claimed the last 3 consecutive editions of the UEFA Champions League under the Frenchman, and that remains one of their most successful eras of dominance in the European tournament.

Now that Zidane has left the club and paved the way for Julen Lopetegui to take over, there is no denying that Real Madrid will find it difficult to replicate such success in the absence of their legend. Even though Lopetegui is also a world-class tactician, the Spaniard lacks the kind of Champions League experience that Zidane acquired both as a player and as a manager.

1 / 4 NEXT