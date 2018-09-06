Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 reasons why Real Madrid will not win the UEFA Champions League this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.99K   //    06 Sep 2018, 10:30 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid will look to defend their Champions League trophy once again this term

It is only a matter of a few weeks before the UEFA Champions League, Europe's elite tournament resumes this season, with our favorite teams gearing up for action as they look forward to taking part in the contest once again.

La Liga giants, Real Madrid, won the coveted trophy last term, defeating Liverpool 3-1 in the final and became the first side to win the competition in 3 consecutive seasons as well as raising their tally to 13 - the most by any club in the European tournament.

Once again, Los Blancos will be back in the competition, and they are also considered as one of the favorites to emerge victorious in the tournament this term. However, they will find it very difficult to replicate such success in the competition this time around, with recent developments suggesting that their time of European dominance is up at the moment. 

Therefore, let us take a look at 4 reasons why the Spanish giants will fail to win the Champions League trophy during the campaign.

#4 Zinedine Zidane's departure

Real Madrid Press Conference
Zidane was the catalyst behind Real Madrid's dominance in Europe for the past few years

When Zinedine Zidane was appointed as Real Madrid manager following the sacking of Rafael Benitez in 2016, question marks were raised over his experience and ability to handle a team as big as the Los Blancos - but the Frenchman was able to shut his critics within a short period, with his amazing records in the Spanish Capital.

Zidane became one of the most successful managers in the history of the capital club, winning a whopping 9 trophies at the Bernabeu in less than 3 years. Los Blancos claimed the last 3 consecutive editions of the UEFA Champions League under the Frenchman, and that remains one of their most successful eras of dominance in the European tournament.

Now that Zidane has left the club and paved the way for Julen Lopetegui to take over, there is no denying that Real Madrid will find it difficult to replicate such success in the absence of their legend. Even though Lopetegui is also a world-class tactician, the Spaniard lacks the kind of Champions League experience that Zidane acquired both as a player and as a manager.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Zinedine Zidane
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
Why Real Madrid will not win the Champions League in 2018/19
Contact Us Advertise with Us