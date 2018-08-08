4 reasons why Real Madrid will win La Liga in the upcoming season

Ronaldo's heir?

Real won the UCL for three consecutive years, but just managed a third place finish last season in La Liga, a whooping 17 points behind the champions Barcelona. But it was the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus which sent shock-waves through the global Real Madrid fan-base.

Without Ronaldo, their leading goal scorer and their target man - questions have been asked if Los Blancos can compete with Barcelona who still have the irrepressible Lionel Messi on their team.

Real Madrid being one of the biggest clubs in Europe, with all the experienced players on their roster, plus the financial power and dominance in the transfer market - their chances of regaining the title can never be downplayed.

Here we analyse 4 reasons why Real Madrid can be a threat to Barcelona for the La Liga title in the upcoming season.

#1 Squad depth

Real already has arguably the best roster among all European clubs. Dani Carvajal and Marcelo are considered to be among the world's best full-backs currently, Varane's performances in Russia established him as a top centre-back, Luka Modric was awarded the Golden Ball at the World Cup, while Toni Kroos, Isco and Casemiro are a formidable midfield cast.

With Ronaldo's departure, Gareth Bale can finally showcase his abilities fully. Marco Asensio is one bright prospect who could have a breakthrough year, and the addition of Alvaro Odriozola who started Spain's opening game, and Vinicius Junior has only added to the squad depth.

They are also linked with a number of big names in Europe, including - Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard, Lewandowski, Icardi and Willian. If they can land a couple of their targets, they will boast of a very experienced squad going into the season.

