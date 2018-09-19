4 Records Lionel Messi has set this season so far

FC Barcelona v PSV - UEFA Champions League Group B

Lionel Messi has been making and breaking records each season since he announced himself to the world more than a decade ago. For starters, Messi has recorded the most goals for club and country in a calendar year – a feat which has put him in the Guinness Book of World Records.

He is also the top goalscorer in all club competitions in a single calendar year and even the top goal scorer in a club season. He has the most European Golden shoes, the most Balon d’Or (a record he shares with the phenomenal Cristiano Ronaldo), Top goal scorer in La Liga, the list is pure magic, and it is endless. The Argentinian is, after all, the Best footballer in the world right now.

However, it is in the pedigree of the best that makes mandatory improvement not just a necessity, but a way of life. And so, after winning the La Liga and the Copa del Rey last season, scoring 45 goals and registering 18 assists in total, Messi was not the one to rest on his laurels.

After a disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup in the summer, Messi has returned to the new season, with renewed hunger and determination, as the new Barcelona Skipper and has already set the records ringing! After the Tuesday night opener of the UEFA Champions League, Messi has reached 4 new milestones in just over a month of the new season and looks set to have another cracker of a year ahead.

Every achievement of Leo is worth rejoicing, worth celebrating, because of the pure joy it imparts on the world, and today we look at the 4 records he has set so far this season.

#4 First player to score against 37 of the 40 opponents faced in La Liga

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

When Lionel Messi took to the field against Huesca on 2nd of September, they were the 40th team Messi had faced in the La Liga. Huesca were the newcomers in the league, however, they stunned the world when Hernandez gave them a shock lead as early as the 3rd minute.

However, it set the stage for the maestro to have his moment and the moment arrived in the 16th minute. Messi received the ball from Rakitic and with a shrug of the shoulder, sent his marker to the floor, ran into the penalty area and scored with this right foot.

The scored was 1-1 and Messi had netted against 37 of the 40 teams he faced in the La Liga in his career. It was the most by any player in the history of the league, a feat deservedly achieved by a man who has been breaking and setting records all his life.

The game ended 8-2 in Barcelona’s favour, with Messi finishing the game with 2 goals, 2 assists and yet another moment of history under his belt.

