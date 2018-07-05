Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 replacements for Ronaldo at Real Madrid if he decides to join Juventus

Sagnik Monga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.14K   //    05 Jul 2018, 19:35 IST

Will Mbappe or Neymar replace Ronaldo at Bernebeu?
Will Mbappe or Neymar replace Ronaldo at Bernabeu?

All the dynamics of the Spanish League might change as rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus are getting stronger day by day.

Sure the story is same every year, but the magnitude this time is on a whole different level. Various news publications like BBC and Goal have already reported the deal to be getting finalized shortly.

If the inevitable eventually goes on to happen, there will surely be a big void to fill in the forward line of the Real Madrid squad. A plethora of players might be on the radar of Florentino Perez, who will make sure to get the best possible replacement for Ronaldo.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet by the involved clubs, if Ronaldo decides to leave the Galacticos to join the Italian club, here are four possible replacements who are more than capable of becoming the next poster boys.

Honorable Mention: Robert Lewandowski

#4 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is probably having the time of his life with France cruising through the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. At just 19 years of age, Mbappe is already making headlines with his performances for Paris Saint German scoring 21 goals from 46 appearances.

Mbappe joined PSG on loan in August of last year for a fee of around £166m (with his move becoming permanent on 1 July). Although Real Madrid has denied making a bid for the young sensation, in the world of Football, you never say never.

With age on his side, Mbappe has the potential to become the next big thing for the Spanish side.

All stats via transfermarkt

Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Contact Us Advertise with Us