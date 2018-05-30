4 signings which can help Real Madrid improve next season

4 signings which will improve Real Madrid.

Ameya Vaidya CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 21:02 IST 7.97K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid is one of the most widely supported club in the world. Since its inception, it has never been relegated from the top division. In 2016-17 season it was the second highest-earning football club in the world, with an annual revenue of €674.6 million. Real Madrid established itself as a major force in both Spanish and European football in the 1950's, winning 5 consecutive European Cups and reaching the final 7 times.

The success was replicated in the league, where the club won 5 times in the space of 7 years. In the domestic football, the club has won 64 trophies, a record 33 La Liga titles, 19 Copa del Rey. In Europe, they have won 13 European Cup/UEFA Champions League tittles and two UEFA Cups. Real Madrid was recognised as the FIFA Club of the 20th Century on 11 December 2000.

Their current squad is very talented, consisting of world-class players and have won the Champions League for 3 consecutive years in 2016, 2017 and 2018. They squad consist of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, probably two of the best midfielders in the world and have forwards like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, who have great feet.

The one thing which didn't impress the Madrid fans this season is their below par performance in La Liga. They finished third on the table, with a difference of 17 points between them and Barcelona.

Their worst defeat in the season 3-0, was in the El Clasico at the Bernabeu in the first half of the season. There have been many lacklustre performances this season by Madrid coupled with injury to Gareth Bale for some part of the season and less goals scored by Ronaldo in La Liga as per Madrid's expectation. Let us look at the 4 signings who can improve Real Madrid next season

#4 David Alaba

Bayern Muenchen v Eintracht Frankfurt - DFB Cup Final

Alaba is a very versatile player. Having played in central midfield, right and left wing and in central defence, he has blossomed as a left-back. He has good pace and ability to shoot from long distance. Being a good free-kick taker, he has an excellent left foot.

There are rumours doing the round that Marcelo will leave Madrid alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, if the Portuguese leaves in the summer. Alaba will prove to be a perfect replacement for Marcelo as both are identically gifted left-backs.

Alaba will provide both strength and pace on the left wing for Real Madrid. There are rumours that Alaba might cost Real Madrid more than £40 million.