4 superstars who would make Barcelona's midfield unmatchable

Thiago Alcantara

Despite a slow start to the season, Catalan giants FC Barcelona had a great campaign last term. The Blaugrana shook off their early struggles and almost went unbeaten in the Spanish top flight, going 36 straight matches without tasting defeat.

They won both the La Liga title and the Copa Del trophy and were on course to claim a record third treble when they fell short in Europe, suffering a humiliating defeat against Roma in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Regardless of their achievements, the Catalans still had lapses during the campaign as they depended heavily on the brilliance of Lionel Messi. One area that failed to meet up with the expectations last season is their midfield.

Unlike in recent years, Barcelona's midfield has not been very brilliant, putting a heavy burden on Lionel Messi who now drops deeper in order to organize team play and launch attacks.

To make things worse, club legend, Andres Iniesta also departed the Camp Nou, giving the Blaugrana a big work to do in the market before the next campaign.

With the transfer window open once again, we take a look at 4 superstars who could make Barcelona unbeatable in the middle of the pitch.

#4 N'Golo Kante

The Chelsea superstar has attracted interest from the Blaugrana

With Sergio Busquets almost at 30, now is the perfect time for Barcelona to find another defensive midfielder. Reports have emerged linking the Blaugrana with a swoop for former Leicester City ace and PFA Player Of The Year winner, N'Golo Kante.

In a generation where attackers are taking the priority, Kante still managed to secure a reputation for himself with his incredible exploits.

The French International had his breakthrough during the 2015-16 campaign, guiding The Foxes to claim the Premier League title before securing a move to Chelsea in the summer of 2016.

At Chelsea, Kante has reportedly attracted the interest of Barcelona, with his amazing performances in the Premier League. In fact, the Frenchman could be the solution to Barca's midfield problems, with his incredible work rate, physicality, passing accuracy, and versatility.