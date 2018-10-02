Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 supposed Manchester United transfer targets who signed for other teams

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
333   //    02 Oct 2018, 17:55 IST

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League
The Red Devils are facing a crisis with the defense, and lack creativity in the middle

Manchester United, the most successful English team of all times has been going through a rough phase in the past few weeks. Though there are a number of factors responsible for their downfall, failure in signing their transfer targets can be considered one of the most important reasons for this decline.

In the last few seasons, Manchester United has not been able to bring their key transfer targets to Old Trafford. Hence The Red Devils are facing a crisis with the defense, and lack creativity in the middle. Many of the signings secured were the original second choices. Manchester United's major transfer failures can be summed up below.

#1 Sadio Mane (Southampton to Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
He has been a revelation at Liverpool

Sadio Mane was an impressive player during his time at Southampton. He was known for his pace and his ability to get on top of the defenders. Louis Van Gaal, the former Netherlands manager had a difficult time getting goals from his squad during his time as the manager of Manchester United.

The likes of Robin Van Persie and Wayne Rooney were in poor form at that time, therefore Louis Van Gaal wanted to secure the signing of Sadio Mane from Southampton. However, the deal did not take off, and Mane signed for Liverpool after a year.

He has been a revelation at Liverpool since then. Mane is Liverpool's new number 10, and is on the way to help Liverpool secure a major trophy after a really long time.

#2 Nicolas Otamendi (Valencia to Manchester City)

SSC Napoli v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League
Otamendi joined Manchester City instead

After the departure of the likes of Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, and Patrice Evra, Manchester United was in a serious defensive crisis. New signings Marcus Rojo and Daley Blind had a tough start to the season, and The Red Devils were on the lookout for a strong defender.

Nicolas Otamendi, the Argentine defender at Valencia then, was locked as the target. However, due to Manchester United's mediocre performances, Otamendi joined Manchester City instead.

