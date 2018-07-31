4 Takeaways from Arsenal's pre-season in Singapore

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 1.99K // 31 Jul 2018, 18:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery and his 25-man squad are back from their Singapore excursion and the team must be relieved to come back to friendlies that are much closer to home: one in Dublin against Chelsea and the other in Stockholm against Lazio.

Undoubtedly, our interest in the Singapore games was heightened by the fact that Arsenal is being led by a new manager for the first time in 22 years. Fans have been waiting to see the kind of work Emery will do with the team tactically and the changes he will make.

In Singapore, the team faced off against Spanish side Atletico Madrid and French giants PSG in two credible performances.

Here is a list of observations from Arsenal’s pre-season games in Singapore:

1. Unai Emery's tactical approach

While it yet to be seen how things will be done in the domestic league, during the 2018 International Champions Cup (ICC) at Singapore recently, Emery showed off not only his tactics but also gave subtle suggestions of what is to come in the new season.

Unai Emery is known to be one of the most studious coaches in football. Meticulous in his preparations, he is highly-demanding of his players and staff on and off the pitch. The boss seems to favour pressing football, similar to the one he practised at PSG, putting importance on "position of the ball and pressing if you haven't got it": any pattern to make the opponent concede possession. Improving the team off the ball sounds like a decent alternative to save Arsenal defensively, as it will facilitate better protection high up the pitch.

Like Wenger, Emery favours ball possession but unlike Wenger, he will probably deploy a team that high-pressing high-energy football on a regular basis. Under Wenger last season, the team flourished in games played high up the field, the North London derby against Spurs at home last season is an example.

Although Emery began with a 4-3-3 against Atletico Madrid in Singapore, it is likely he will with something closer to his favoured 4-1-4-1 once the Premier League starts rolling. The system will allow the team to attack with numbers while not skimping when defending. The man himself admitted, ‘For me, the 4-1-4-1 is the system which facilitates that type of pressing.’ Either that or he will stick to what has been the best choice for the players recently: 4-3-2-1.

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018

1 / 4 NEXT