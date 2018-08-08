4 Talking Points As Relentless Liverpool Crush Torino 3-1

Mohit Joshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.69K // 08 Aug 2018, 03:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool v Torino - Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool brought the curtain down on the pre-season as Liverpool welcomed Torino at Anfield. Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp handed Alisson Becker, Keita and Fabinho their Anfield debuts. Klopp named a strong line-up for the clash, with the attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah joining forces from the off after scoring 91 goals between them last season. The Reds rounded off their pre-season with a comfortable 3-1 win as Sturridge scored a late third goal of the match to seal a win in front of their own fans.

Liverpool XI - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Phillips, Moreno, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes - Karius, Clyne, Henderson, Sturridge, Grujic, Lallana, Shaqiri, Robertson, Ings, Jones, Johnston, Camacho, Grabara.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started for the first time since returning to training last week, while Nathaniel Phillips got another opportunity at centre-back. Milner was the notable absentee having received 15 stitches on his head in the last match against Napoli. Alberto Moreno started the game wearing the captain's armband.

The Reds struck twice inside three minutes midway through the first half to go 2-0 up. Although the visitors pulled one back as Belotti bulleted in a header from six yards out from Di Silvestri's delivery from the right, the main question was how many goals would Liverpool score in the second half.

Goal Scorers:-

Firmino - 21'

Wijnaldum - 24'

Belotti - 31'

Sturridge - 87'

Here are 4 crucial takeaways from the game -

#1 Firmino Was Running The Show

Firmino scored the opening goal of the night

Liverpool's number 9 Bobby Firmino was up and running as he scored a goal and set up Gini Wijnaldum for the second as he dominated proceedings in the first half.

Firmino's right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner gave Liverpool the lead in the 21st minute of the game courtesy of a Mohammad Salah assist. It was a classic Firmino goal as he showed off his footwork inside the 18-yard box and wrong-footed Torino goalkeeper Sirigu before slotting the ball home.

Liverpool really needed this goal as Fabinho missed a penalty just 4 minutes earlier. A right-footed strike by the Brazilian which was aimed for the bottom left corner missed the target altogether. After scoring 16 straight penalties for Monaco, he earned himself the title - "Penalty Specialist" but failed to score from the spot in his Anfield debut.

In the 24th minute of the game, Firmino was it again as the Reds carved open Torino in style. Salah controlled the ball and laid it off for Firmino, who passed it through into the path of Wijnaldum's run. Wijnaldum responded as he put the ball in the back of the net, beating Sirigu at his near post.

1 / 4 NEXT