4 teams that could end Real Madrid's European dominance next season

Which teams can win the Champions League, and why.

Tristan Barbier CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 21:05 IST 30.68K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid - Kings of Europe

With the Champions League coming to an end this year, we see another spell of Spanish dominance in the major European competition. Real Madrid has managed to win the competition for the third time in a row, and for the fourth time in five years. Crazy stats, right?

We also can't forget the fact that over the past five years, only Spanish teams have won the Champions League. We are living in a football world dominated by Spanish teams, but a few questions we can ask ourselves is who will put an end to Real Madrid's triumph, and when?

#4 Liverpool

Firstly, we have Liverpool themselves. They did manage to get to the final and probably faced their toughest challenge this season on Saturday evening but it didn't quite go their way. With foolish mistakes from their goalkeeper, Loris Karius, Klopp's side went down 3-1 in Kiev.

Liverpool already has a great squad, their attack is one of the most complete in Europe and they have quality all over the pitch. This doesn't mean that there are a few things here and there that have to be corrected in order to make Liverpool a complete and world-class team. This summer they need to prioritize the signing of a keeper because this is a position they have lacked quality in for years now. They also need to sign a great center-back who can partner up with Van Dijk. Lastly, they need more depth in the squad overall, perhaps a few youngsters could help out.

If in the next few years, they keep their manager and make some changes in the squad, they could be a real force to reckon with. Some people are already projecting them to win the Premier League next year, and I think it's a possibility as well.