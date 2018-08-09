4 teams to watch out for in the upcoming Premier League season

hemantsports FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 2.11K // 09 Aug 2018, 23:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pep Guardiola - will look to retain his crown

With only a couple of days left before the start of the 2018-19 Premier League season, the excitement within the footballing fraternity is at its peak. The Premier League as we all know is arguably the best and most competitive league in the world because it is never short of drama and excitement.

From Leicester City”s unimaginable title winning season of 2015-16, to Manchester City's record breaking title winning season of 2017-18, this league has seen it all.

Like previous seasons, the upcoming season also promises drama, tension, and emotion. All participating teams are quite active in the summer transfer window (excluding Spurs) in order to strengthen their squads, thereby laying down the blueprint for another special and intense season.

Without much ado, let us look at 4 teams to watch out for this season in the Premier League.

#4 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Villarreal - pre-season friendly

Wolves as they are more commonly known, have been on an upward curve lately. Wolves brought in current manager Nuno Espírito Santo and many players from Portugal, and after winning the title and promotion from the Championship, the management and the players will be eager to continue their good form from the previous season in the upcoming Premier League campaign as well.

Pundits are usually quick to discount the newly promoted teams in the Premier League despite the ever improving standard of the Championship. However, with players like Rui Patrício, João Moutinho, Rúben Neves, Raúl Jiménez, Adama Traoré in their ranks, Wolves will certainly be a team to watch out for in the upcoming season.

#3 Arsenal

Arsenal in pre-season action

For the first time in almost a decade, the Arsenal fans have no idea what to expect going into the new season. The gunners lately have tended to start the season slowly under Arsene Wenger, but with a new manager in charge the buzz and hype around the Emirates is for real.

Unai Emery's appointment has generally been well received among the Arsenal faithful. He has an impressive track record to back him, after taking Sevilla to three consecutive Europa League titles.

Arsenal apart from signing a very capable manager in Unai Emery have been very active in the transfer window as well. The signings of players like Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira, Sokratis and Stephen Lichtsteiner will certainly strengthen their squad. This will definitely make them a team to watch out for in the upcoming season.

1 / 3 NEXT