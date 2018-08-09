Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 teams to watch out for in the upcoming Premier League season

hemantsports
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
2.11K   //    09 Aug 2018, 23:50 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Pep Guardiola - will look to retain his crown

With only a couple of days left before the start of the 2018-19 Premier League season, the excitement within the footballing fraternity is at its peak. The Premier League as we all know is arguably the best and most competitive league in the world because it is never short of drama and excitement.

From Leicester City”s unimaginable title winning season of 2015-16, to Manchester City's record breaking title winning season of 2017-18, this league has seen it all.

Like previous seasons, the upcoming season also promises drama, tension, and emotion. All participating teams are quite active in the summer transfer window (excluding Spurs) in order to strengthen their squads, thereby laying down the blueprint for another special and intense season.

Without much ado, let us look at 4 teams to watch out for this season in the Premier League.

#4 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Villarreal - Pre-Season Friendly
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Villarreal - pre-season friendly

Wolves as they are more commonly known, have been on an upward curve lately. Wolves brought in current manager Nuno Espírito Santo and many players from Portugal, and after winning the title and promotion from the Championship, the management and the players will be eager to continue their good form from the previous season in the upcoming Premier League campaign as well.

Pundits are usually quick to discount the newly promoted teams in the Premier League despite the ever improving standard of the Championship. However, with players like Rui Patrício, João Moutinho, Rúben Neves, Raúl Jiménez, Adama Traoré in their ranks, Wolves will certainly be a team to watch out for in the upcoming season.

#3 Arsenal

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Arsenal in pre-season action

For the first time in almost a decade, the Arsenal fans have no idea what to expect going into the new season. The gunners lately have tended to start the season slowly under Arsene Wenger, but with a new manager in charge the buzz and hype around the Emirates is for real.

Unai Emery's appointment has generally been well received among the Arsenal faithful. He has an impressive track record to back him, after taking Sevilla to three consecutive Europa League titles.

Arsenal apart from signing a very capable manager in Unai Emery have been very active in the transfer window as well. The signings of players like Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira, Sokratis and Stephen Lichtsteiner will certainly strengthen their squad. This will definitely make them a team to watch out for in the upcoming season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Stephan Lichtsteiner Mohamed Salah Manuel Pellegrini Jurgen Klopp Unai Emery
hemantsports
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 Golden Boot Contenders for English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Reasons to be excited for the new...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 4 things to expect from the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Liverpool players to watch out...
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players to watch out for in the 2018-19 Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 teenagers to watch out for in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
4 Contenders for the 2018-19 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
5 Best Bargain Signings By Premier League Sides
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: Top scorers for each team in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Tomorrow AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Tomorrow WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us