4 teams you will be shocked to know won the first division of English Football

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
285   //    07 Sep 2018, 10:57 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
A lot of teams have surprisingly won the first division of English Football

The first division of English Football has always been the most competitive league in the world. There has been an even distribution of talent amongst all teams participating. This exists today as well and can be seen with every team.

From Sergio Aguero at Manchester City to Mo Salah at Liverpool to Aleksandar Mitrovic at Fulham, talented players are there in every team. 

There are quality players at each and every club but, a few of the clubs have a few more quality players than the others. This is the reason for the failure of some teams and the success for the others.

The first season of the Premier League was played in 1992-93 but top flight English Football started in 1888-89. The first season was won by Preston North End, who won the season without losing a single game.

As we move into the 1960's and the years after, we can find 2 clubs dominating English Football. The 2 clubs were today's heavyweight clubs, Manchester United and Liverpool. They are the most successful clubs in the history having won 20 and 18 titles respectively.

In the PL era, it was United and Arsenal who dominated till the early 2000's.

However, it wasn't always the present big 6 that won top flight English Football. There were some present-day small clubs that won the first division of the English Football. Now, we shall have a look at 5 teams that we didn't know, won the first division of English Football.

Note: All league competitions, 1975-76 onward have been taken into consideration.

#4 Blackburn Rovers

General Views of UK Sporting Venues
Blackburn Rovers

A few of you might know about this whereas, a few of you might not. Blackburn Rovers won the Premier League in 1994/95. It was the third Premier League season after it began in 1992/93.

Blackburn finished 4th in the first season and finished the next season as runners-up. They were a pretty strong team at the time and had superstars like Tim Sherwood and Alan Shearer. Alan Shearer is the highest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League and played a key role for them. He scored 34 goals in the league and took them to victory.

Their manager, Kenny Dalglish was a very important part of this triumph and has been credited for having been very impressive.

Currently, The Riversiders play in the Championship and occupy the 13th spot on the table, after 6 games. They were promoted to the Championship after having, finished as runners-up in the League One (Third tire in English Football) competition.

They will look to get back into the Premier League and repeat their former glory. Their Premier League glory has been the last title won by a non-big 6 club.

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. I follow Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans with a lot of enthusiasm. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
