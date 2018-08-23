Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Things Arsenal Must Do to Defeat West Ham

jamescisco2018
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
824   //    23 Aug 2018, 21:04 IST

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Can Unai Emery get his first Premier League
win
 against West Ham?

The Emirates stadium will see Arsenal host West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday. It is expected that the Gunners will see this one through against a less-fancied opposition compared to the teams they have faced in the first two weeks of the season.

However, they must work hard to achieve this. Here are four things the Gunners must give attention to.

#1 The threat of Arnautovic and Hernandez

The threat of West Ham comes from their forward line of Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez. Both possess different qualities which, if utilised well, can cause the Gunners some problems on the day.

Arnautovic is technically-gifted, strong, and can shoot with both feet. The likes of Sokratis and Mustafi will have to be on their toes to keep him quiet.

West Ham United v Watford - Premier League
Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic could cause the gunners some problems on Saturday

Hernandez poses a different threat. The pacy Mexican can be dangerous on the break for the Hammers as well as beating the offside trap for a team like Arsenal under Unai Emery who plays with a very high defensive line.

The Gunners will have to ensure that they cut supply from the midfield to these strikers. The likes of Mark Noble and Jack Wilshere will have to be stopped in their tracks.

#2 West Ham's biggest weakness - Full-backs

The likes of Pablo Zabaleta and Arthur Masuaku can cave into incessant pressure. Zabaleta is no longer in his prime and Masuaku has not fully adapted to the pace of the Premier League.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi, as well as Hector Bellerin should seize every opportunity to take them on in the game. In a game of this stature, they should be tested frequently.

#3 Improved final balls and finishing

Emery has a lot of work to do on the team's finishing and ruthlessness in front of goal. The Gunners are blessed with so much attacking talent that there is no excuse for their profligacy in front of goal.

In the game against Chelsea, the likes of Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan were guilty of missing gilt-edged chances. They cannot afford to do this against West Ham. What's more, they need to score goals aplenty to make up for the deficit of the goals conceded in the last two games.

#4 Matteo Guendouzi will be key

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Matteo Guendouzi looking to thread a pass

It seems ironical to say this considering the fact that his signing was not greeted by much applause by the media and fans. The Frenchman has been particularly impressive in large spells for the past two games of the season.

His ability to thread passes in between the lines of the West Ham defence will be key to unlocking it, especially considering the fact that the Hammers could come to the Emirates and put a lot of defenders behind the ball.

His mobility to get the ball behind for the attackers will be key to unlocking a "potentially stubborn" Hammers defence.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal West Ham United Henrikh Mkhitaryan Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery
jamescisco2018
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal vs West Ham United:...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Two new signings to be announced...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Jack Wilshere signs for West Ham
RELATED STORY
Will Jack Wilshere be able to realize his potential and...
RELATED STORY
Jack Wilshere - Where to go next?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool 3-0 West Ham United: 4...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 best free transfers till now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 teams Jack Wilshere could go to
RELATED STORY
5 biggest London derbies
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Tomorrow WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Tomorrow HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us