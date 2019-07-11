4 things Arsenal must do before the transfer window closes

Harsh Pillai
11 Jul 2019

It has been a quiet summer window for Arsenal as they have completed only one signing, that is Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano. However, the links with players like Kieran Tierney, William Saliba, Wilfried Zaha, etc are strong but there has not been any sign of progress. The transfer window closes in a couple of weeks, and will the Gunners sign more reinforcements for the new season to compete for the title?

The limited transfer budget has certainly affected the board's plans. For example, to buy Wilfried Zaha, Arsenal would require nearly £80 million, whereas their reported budget is around £45 million, which is probably fake as Arsenal have submitted their first bid of £40 million for Zaha. The London-based club have a limited budget but certainly more than 50-60 million, and therefore, they need to negotiate for every player they are willing to sign.

So, how should Arsenal move forward with such a small budget, plenty of deadwood, and big clubs raiding their star players? Let's take a look at a few things Arsenal should do before deadline day.

#4 Offer Aubameyang and Lacazette new contracts

The first and foremost thing to do should be to offer Arsenal's two best players, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, long term contracts which will see them pen down new deals at the Emirates.

The striking duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have caused havoc in all of England, as the pair have scored more than 60% of Arsenal's goals this season. The former won the Premier League Golden Boot 2018-19, as he scored 22 goals, equalling Sadio Mane's and Mohamed Salah's tally. On the other hand, Alexandre Lacazette was named Arsenal's Player of the Season, as he has undoubtedly been a leader and a player whom the players and the fans have looked up to in time of need.

Impressive goals, clinical finishing, brilliant chemistry and some eye-catching celebrations sum up Aubameyang and Lacazette's seasons at Arsenal. If there are two players Arsenal should build the team around, it is them.

They are the hottest players who are available in the market right now, as Aubameyang's contract expires in two years and Lacazette's in three. Both the strikers are yet to sign new contracts and top clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid have shown interest in signing them.

No Champions League football can be a big reason of concern for the Gunners, and the fact that both their star strikers are in their prime years, they might look to move on in order to play top-level football. I believe they should be offered similar contracts, and should be part of Arsenal's projects for the future, as both are absolute fan favourites and have proved what they are capable of.

