4 things Arsenal must do to defeat Liverpool | Premier League 2018-19

James Alonge
Preview
638   //    02 Nov 2018, 20:51 IST

Arsenal come into this game still unbeaten since their first two losses of the season

All roads will lead to the Emirates stadium in London as Arsenal take on Liverpool in what promises to be a very exciting contest. The matches between these two over the past couple of seasons have always produced goals, and you would also expect this to live up to that billing as well.

Arsenal come into this game still unbeaten since their first two losses of the season against Manchester City and Chelsea, although they lost their winning streak last time out to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The hosts have Matteo Guendouzi suspended, following his red card against Blackpool in midweek, and there are still doubts over the available options for the left full-back position for The Gunners, although it is likely that either Monreal or Kolasinac could be fit to face The Reds.

Monreal , Kolasinac, Xhaka, and Ozil taking part in a training drill
For Liverpool, captain Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita are struggling with injuries, and none of them have joined the first team training this week. Aside from them, there are no new injury worries or suspensions for Jurgen Klopp's men .

This game will serve as a reality check for The Gunners, in terms of their readiness to be competitive for a Champions league position at least. It could go a long way to make or mar Arsenal's season.

Lets look at three things The Gunners must do to come out tops in this must-win game.

#1 Arsenal must avoid making needless mistakes

Arsenal are ranked first for errors leading to shots this season (Image credit: Sky)
This is going be a very important factor which could define Arsenal's chances of coming out victorious or not. As seen in past games under Arsene Wenger, and even under Unai Emery, the team is susceptible to making costly mistakes at the wrong end of the pitch.

Arsenal have made too many mistakes leading to goals this season. When Arsenal take on a team like Liverpool who are lethal in front of goal, they will have to cut these errors to the barest minimum.

James Alonge
